Real Luck Group Ltd. announces partnership with end-to-end user onboarding solution Checkin.com

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, Sept. 9, 2021

New engagement designed to increase Luckbox player conversion

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), a leading provider of licensed, real money esports and sports betting, is pleased to announce a partnership with user onboarding solution Checkin.com.

Real_Luck_Group_Ltd__Real_Luck_Group_Ltd_1.jpg

"This partnership allows us to streamline the onboarding process for our customers, with the aim of increasing player conversion rates and as an important precursor to stepping up our marketing efforts," said Real Luck Group Chief Executive Officer Thomas Rosander. "Luckbox is a proprietary platform built to cater to the demands of esports fans on desktop and mobile. The Checkin.com solution compliments our goal to deliver the best possible user experience, allowing players to sign up smoothly and begin enjoying our platform as quickly as possible."

Stockholm-based Checkin.com Group (STO:CHECK) has revolutionized the outdated and overly complicated online processes businesses use for onboarding new users to receive products or enroll in services. Checkin.com, created by former senior product executives at the Swedish fintech pioneer, Klarna, replaces archaic frameworks (separately handling sign-ups, identifications, and logins) with one unified Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for user onboarding or check-in. In 2020, Checkin.com processed more than 18 million sessions from end-users in 165 countries. Online services that integrate the framework usually see double-digit percentage increase in user registrations, which is an important part of betting platforms, due to stringent regulatory requirements.

"We are thrilled that Luckbox uses the Checkin.com software and that we thereby also have entered the world of esports. The Luckbox team has impressed us and we believe they offer the go to platform for anyone interested in esports. It is a very promising vertical for our software given its current strong growth, but also future outlook", comments Andreas Thim, deputy CEO at Checkin.com Group.

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

Follow Luckbox on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Real_Luck_Group_Ltd__Real_Luck_Group_Ltd__2.jpg

Real_Luck_Group_Ltd__Real_Luck_Group_Ltd_3.jpg

Real_Luck_Group_Ltd__Real_Luck_Group_Ltd_4.jpg

favicon.png?sn=VA00882&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-luck-group-ltd-announces-partnership-with-end-to-end-user-onboarding-solution-checkincom-301372253.html

SOURCE Real Luck Group Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA00882&Transmission_Id=202109090730PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA00882&DateId=20210909
