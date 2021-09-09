Fathom Launches LiveBy Local

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fathom Launches LiveBy Local

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

-- New Service Provides Agents with Robust Suite of Hyperlocal Products to Help Them Drive Increased Transaction Volumes -

PR Newswire

CARY, N.C., Sept. 9, 2021

CARY, N.C., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that it has launched LiveBy Local, a robust suite of hyperlocal products to help agents drive increased transaction volumes.

LiveBy_Local_layout.jpg

Integrated into Fathom's intelliAgent Software Suite, LiveBy Local will be provided to current Fathom agents free of charge. The product also will be available for purchase to existing LiveBy clients, as well as agents and brokerages outside of the Fathom family who want to grow their local market presence.

LiveBy Local incorporates LiveBy's geographical boundaries and millions of community data points into one platform for agents and teams to build robust and meaningful local area content packages for potential home buyers. Acquired by Fathom in April 2021, LiveBy's technology pairs local data with geospatial boundaries to create key insights that help boost website engagement, inform and attract consumers, and nurture agent leads. LiveBy supports local data and unique content in all 50 U.S. States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and the Cayman Islands. Current LiveBy customers include, among many others, Corelogic, Realogy, HomeServices of America, HSF Affiliates, and @properties.

"LiveBy has emerged as the leading source for community data and scalable neighborhood content for real estate brokerages, franchise websites and industry portals," said Fathom CEO Joshua Harley. "LiveBy Local builds on that leadership position by providing what we believe is the most powerful hyperlocal insights tool available in our industry today.

"Our quick integration of LiveBy and the launch of this new tool demonstrate the efficiency of our model and our recognition that in order to remain competitive, agents must possess meaningful local knowledge to attract and retain prospective home buyers," said Harley. "With features such as the ability to explore valuable insights on any subdivision, neighborhood, city or county, along with access to neighborhood market reports, the power to instantly create area guides to help illustrate what it would be like to live in a particular community is immeasurable. With downloadable and printable market reports and guides for showing packets and open houses, and the ability to capture leads through sharing custom, digital links with consumers, LiveBy Local puts powerful data and information in the hands of agents to help them close more transactions.

"We believe that in addition to helping Fathom agents grow their businesses, LiveBy Local will become a necessary tool for outside agents and brokerages, providing us with a strong competitive advantage, the ability to attract new agents and, importantly, a new revenue stream," Harley said.

"We are thrilled to bring LiveBy to a significantly greater number of agents through Fathom's launch of LiveBy Local," said LiveBy CEO Cory Scott. "Local discovery is a passion for us, and we strongly believe that we will continue to attract a growing number of agents, as well as other brokerages as customers, empowering them with the hyperlocal tools they need to stay relevant and be more successful."

About LiveBy
LiveBy supports local data and unique content for all 50 U.S. States, Canada, Bahamas and Cayman Islands. Coverage includes access to the largest proprietary library of neighborhood boundaries, along with cities, subdivisions, school districts, zip codes and more. LiveBy technology makes it fast and simple to display hyperlocal content on existing websites and position brands as the go-to source for neighborhood and community information. For more information, visit www.liveby.com.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.fathominc.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, the ability of LiveBy Local to provide a strong competitive advantage, attract new agents and a new revenue stream. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: risks in effectively managing rapid growth in our business; reliance on key personnel; competitive risks; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman
PondelWilkinson Inc.
[email protected]
(310) 279-5980

Marco Fregenal
President and CFO
Fathom Holdings Inc.
[email protected]
(888) 455-6040

Fathom_Realty_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL00269&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-launches-liveby-local-301372133.html

SOURCE Fathom Realty

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL00269&Transmission_Id=202109090745PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL00269&DateId=20210909
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment