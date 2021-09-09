Fathom Launches LiveBy Local

PR Newswire

CARY, N.C., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that it has launched LiveBy Local, a robust suite of hyperlocal products to help agents drive increased transaction volumes.

Integrated into Fathom's intelliAgent Software Suite, LiveBy Local will be provided to current Fathom agents free of charge. The product also will be available for purchase to existing LiveBy clients, as well as agents and brokerages outside of the Fathom family who want to grow their local market presence.

LiveBy Local incorporates LiveBy's geographical boundaries and millions of community data points into one platform for agents and teams to build robust and meaningful local area content packages for potential home buyers. Acquired by Fathom in April 2021, LiveBy's technology pairs local data with geospatial boundaries to create key insights that help boost website engagement, inform and attract consumers, and nurture agent leads. LiveBy supports local data and unique content in all 50 U.S. States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and the Cayman Islands. Current LiveBy customers include, among many others, Corelogic, Realogy, HomeServices of America, HSF Affiliates, and @properties.

"LiveBy has emerged as the leading source for community data and scalable neighborhood content for real estate brokerages, franchise websites and industry portals," said Fathom CEO Joshua Harley. "LiveBy Local builds on that leadership position by providing what we believe is the most powerful hyperlocal insights tool available in our industry today.

"Our quick integration of LiveBy and the launch of this new tool demonstrate the efficiency of our model and our recognition that in order to remain competitive, agents must possess meaningful local knowledge to attract and retain prospective home buyers," said Harley. "With features such as the ability to explore valuable insights on any subdivision, neighborhood, city or county, along with access to neighborhood market reports, the power to instantly create area guides to help illustrate what it would be like to live in a particular community is immeasurable. With downloadable and printable market reports and guides for showing packets and open houses, and the ability to capture leads through sharing custom, digital links with consumers, LiveBy Local puts powerful data and information in the hands of agents to help them close more transactions.

"We believe that in addition to helping Fathom agents grow their businesses, LiveBy Local will become a necessary tool for outside agents and brokerages, providing us with a strong competitive advantage, the ability to attract new agents and, importantly, a new revenue stream," Harley said.

"We are thrilled to bring LiveBy to a significantly greater number of agents through Fathom's launch of LiveBy Local," said LiveBy CEO Cory Scott. "Local discovery is a passion for us, and we strongly believe that we will continue to attract a growing number of agents, as well as other brokerages as customers, empowering them with the hyperlocal tools they need to stay relevant and be more successful."

About LiveBy

LiveBy supports local data and unique content for all 50 U.S. States, Canada, Bahamas and Cayman Islands. Coverage includes access to the largest proprietary library of neighborhood boundaries, along with cities, subdivisions, school districts, zip codes and more. LiveBy technology makes it fast and simple to display hyperlocal content on existing websites and position brands as the go-to source for neighborhood and community information. For more information, visit www.liveby.com.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.fathominc.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, the ability of LiveBy Local to provide a strong competitive advantage, attract new agents and a new revenue stream. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: risks in effectively managing rapid growth in our business; reliance on key personnel; competitive risks; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

