InMode to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences in September

YOKNEAM, Israel, Sept. 9, 2021
YOKNEAM, Israel, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:
- Baird Global Healthcare Conference
Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer and Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the conference on Tuesday, September 14 at 4:20pm ET. Access to the webcast and replay can be found here. Management will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings the same day. To schedule a meeting, contact your Baird representative.
- Citi Small-Mid Cap Growth Conference
Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer and Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the conference on Friday, September 17th and will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings. To schedule a meeting, contact your Citi representative.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel RF technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal-Scharia
MS-IR LLC
[email protected]
917-607-8654
