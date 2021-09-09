Logo
National Homebuilder Century Complete Officially Enters Kentucky Market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Online homebuying pioneer announces three new communities in the Louisville Metro area

PR Newswire

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 9, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, announced its Century Complete brand is expanding to the sought-after Louisville Metro area, with three new communities in Louisville, KY. and Austin, IN. With operations in 17 states and more than 40 markets under two brands—Century Communities and Century Complete—this marks the organization's first communities in Kentucky.

Roanoke_Plan.jpg

A pioneer in online and affordable homebuying, Century Complete boasts a streamlined and modernized "Buy Now" process that makes it easy for buyers to quickly purchase a quality new home online. Communities within the Louisville Metro area will offer single-family homes, with contemporary open-concept layouts and included features like granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and main-level vinyl flooring throughout. New home pricing will range from the high $100s to the low $300s.

Learn more and stay up to date on community Grand Openings at www.CenturyCommunities.com.

"We're very excited to bring Century Complete to the Louisville area, a growing market where our beautiful yet attainable new homes—and innovative online purchase process—will give aspiring new homeowners great options to choose from," said Greg Huff, president of Century Complete. "It's a great time for prospective buyers to join our interest lists on the website and get in on the ground floor."

NOW SELLING:

Tanyard Springs | Louisville, KY.
From the high $200s

  • Single-family homes (25 homesites)
  • Single- and two-story floor plans
  • 4 to 5 bed, 2 to 2.5 bath, 2-bay garage, up to 2,653 square feet

Shady Brook Lane and Spring Lake Lane, Louisville, KY 40229
Buy your new home online today!

COMING SOON:

Look for future releases from the following Louisville Metro communities in fall 2021:

Bowles Circle | Austin, Ind.
From the high $100s

  • Single-family homes (11 homesites)
  • Single-story floor plans
  • 3 bed, 2 bath, 1- to 2-bay garage, up to 1,429 square feet

Bowles Circle and W Booe Road, Austin, IN 47102

Meadowbrook | Austin, Ind.
From the high $100s

  • Single-family homes (11 homesites)
  • Single-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bed, 2 bath, 2-bay garage, up to 1,601 square feet

Audrey Lane and W. Kent Sr 256, Austin, IN 47102

Even more communities anticipated! Stay up to date at www.CenturyCommunities.com.

IN-PERSON SALES STUDIOS
Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows homebuyers to buy on their terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like friendly in-person assistance with purchasing a new home, please visit one of our Sales Studios!

We look forward to greeting you at our new Louisville Sales Studio in fall 2021, but until then you can find us at our Indianapolis studio.

Indianapolis Studio
6330 East 75th Street, Suite 178
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Phone: 317.207.7195

Louisville Studio – Opening fall 2021!
61 Quartermaster Court
Jeffersonville, IN 47130

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and 40 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Kingston_B4_elev_DSK.jpg

CenturyComplete_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA00473&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-homebuilder-century-complete-officially-enters-kentucky-market-301372104.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA00473&Transmission_Id=202109090800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA00473&DateId=20210909
