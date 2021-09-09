Logo
High School Class Creates Giant S'mores Fire Tables to Help Bring Community Back Together

PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
The community of Crookston, Minnesota, celebrated at their Annual Festival with a little help from Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa., Sept. 9, 2021

HERSHEY, Pa., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The less than 8,000 folks that make up Crookston, Minn. were devasted when 2020 brought the cancellation of their beloved annual "Ox Cart Days" festival. Luckily, this year, a group of high school students initiated a project that renewed hope and reconnected the community in a meaningful way. Alongside their woodshop teacher, Travis Oliver, this group of teens built S'mores fire tables and pits to spark a sweet community gathering to make S'mores and, more importantly, memories at this year's end of the summer celebration. And with a little help from Hershey – in the way of a full pallet of chocolate – the first-ever community S'mores event was born.

"The festival leaders were inspired by a Hershey's S'mores commercial, which depicted a neighborhood coming together over a set of fire tables to make S'mores," said Travis Oliver, Crookston High School Industrial Education Teacher. "We thought, what an amazing project for my shop kids to make for the community and what a great way to come back together in a sweet and safe way in 2021."

This week-long end of the summer celebration has been a Crookston tradition for more than 30 years, so its cancellation in 2020 took a major toll on the community. Thankfully, with the help of the local fire department, the festival coordinators, local sponsors, and businesses, on Monday, August 16, the community gathered once again to kick-off the festival. The event featured three fire tables and fire pits from the students and 40,000 Hershey'smilk chocolate bars.

"We were blown away when we got word of the project these kids built, and we were really inspired by this entire town - from the teacher, the local festival organizers and even the firemen who helped," said Alyssa Smith, Hershey'sBrand Manager. "We wanted to support their hard work and passion, so we sent them all they needed to make the S'mores table the showcase of the Ox Cart Festival."

About The Hershey Company
The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8.1 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

