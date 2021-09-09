Wendy's Kicks Off College Football Season With Select $1.99 Croissant Sandwiches

PR Newswire

WHAT:

As an official sponsor of NCAA® college football, Wendy's® and football legend Reggie Bush, are giving fans everywhere something extra to cheer about this season by offering $1.99 Croissant Sandwiches* through October. That's right, choose between the Sausage, Egg & Swiss or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissants for less than two dollars. Now that's a breakfast play worth calling.

To intercept fans from settling for the same – stale – breakfast playbook, Wendy's is teaming up with Wendy's breakfast superfan, Reggie Bush, all season long. With a breakfast this good, it's no wonder Reggie Bush has been spotted tailgating at his local Wendy's, waiting to start his day with a winning breakfast.

"Wendy's breakfast is a guaranteed win for fans looking for a better breakfast," said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer of The Wendy's Company. "Kickoff your gameday mornings with the best breakfast in the game and catch the $1.99 Croissant Sandwiches offer before it's gone."

Fans can now enjoy $0 Delivery Fee on orders through the Wendy's app every Saturday and Sunday this September*.

WHERE & WHEN:

$1.99 Sausage, Egg & Swiss or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant Sandwiches are available NOW at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide.

WHY:

Don't settle for the same old, unsatisfying breakfast play. Wendy's delivers a better breakfast with fresh-cracked eggs on our sandwiches to save you from a mediocre folded-egg sandwich from the other guys.

HOW:

Wendy's fans can order online, via the Wendy's mobile app or head to their nearest Wendy's restaurant to score this touchdown of a deal. Don't forget to download Wendy's mobile app so you don't miss out on upcoming deals and earn free Wendy's with Wendy's Rewards™.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.comfor more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys/.

NCAA is a registered trademark of the National Collegiate Athletic Association

*Limited time only. U.S. price and participation may vary. Excludes Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant. Not valid in combo. Third-party delivery prices may vary. Check your local Wendy's for breakfast hours.

**Available at participating U.S. Wendy's®. Offer only valid Saturdays and Sundays from September 4 – 26, 2021 on delivery orders placed in the Wendy's App. Service fee and taxes apply. Wendy's App download and registration required. Not valid on third-party delivery platforms. Subject to cancellation at any time. See Wendy's App for further details.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

