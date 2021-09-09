Emmy® Award Winner Annie Murphy Partners with Evofem Biosciences to Talk Sex, Contraception, and Why She Chose Phexxi®

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced their partnership with Emmy® Award-winning actress Annie Murphy to launch "House Rules," a national campaign to generate awareness of Evofem's hormone-free contraceptive, Phexxi, while also highlighting the contraceptive journey of millions of women, like Annie, who are tired of dealing with the side effects of hormones in their birth control.

Annie Murphy stars in a 60-second TV commercial where she talks about her personal birth control journey and all the reasons why Phexxi is the right contraceptive for her. She also empowers women to choose what they want and that they should live by their "rules," especially when it comes to choosing a birth control method.

"After trying multiple hormonal birth control methods for ten years and finding that none were right for me, I thought something was wrong with me," said Annie Murphy. "Like millions of other women, I decided to avoid hormonal contraception because of the side effects that I experienced, which included depression, mood swings, and irritability. After cycling through multiple options, I was not using any form of contraception. With Phexxi I found an option that works for me and fits my needs completely – which meant no messing with my hormones and no daily pills. With "House Rules" I am proud to empower women to learn about Phexxi and to demand more from their contraception."

Phexxi is the first and only FDA-approved hormone-free, use-it-only-when-you-need-it prescription vaginal gel that puts women in control of their bodies, their sex life, and their birth control needs.

"We are thrilled and honored to partner with Annie Murphy because she is the perfect embodiment of the Phexxi woman: strong, bold, and confident. Her birth control journey unfortunately is not uncommon and together we are excited to help bring greater awareness to Phexxi, hormone-free, on-demand birth control that women only use when they need it and never when they don't," said Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences. "We are amplifying Phexxi through Annie's "House Rules" because we know that some women may experience side effects from synthetic hormones and we firmly believe that women should call the shots when it comes to their bodies, their decisions, their quality of life, and most certainly their birth control."

Watch the "House Rules" commercial and Annie's birth control story on demand on YouTube. Join the conversation on social media, including Instagram (@Phexxi and @EvofemBiosciences), Facebook (@Phexxi and @Evofem), and Twitter (@Evofem).

About Phexxi

Phexxi is an on-demand method of birth control used to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi is not effective when used after sex. For more information about Phexxi, talk to your healthcare provide and see full Product Information at www.phexxi.com.

Important Safety Information

Rare cases (0.36%) of bladder and kidney infections have been reported. If you have a history of urinary tract problems that keep coming back, you should not use Phexxi.

Contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing genitourinary side effects such as vaginal burning, itching, discharge, genital discomfort (including in male partners), yeast infection, urinary tract infection or bacterial vaginosis.

Phexxi does not protect against sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

Please report side effects by contacting Evofem Biosciences toll-free at 1-833-EVFMBIO or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Intended for United States residents only.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products and product candidates to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). For more information, please visit evofem.com.

Phexxi® and the Phexxi logo are registered trademarks of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. Trademarks, registered or otherwise, are the property of their respective owner(s).

© 2021 Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward- looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, or that could impair the value of Evofem Biosciences' assets and business, are disclosed in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 4, 2021. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

