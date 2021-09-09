Logo
BlackBerry Delivers Secure Modern Authentication for Microsoft 365

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Enhanced BlackBerry UEM and Microsoft 365 integration will enable the workforce to be more secure and productive from anywhere

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 9, 2021

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) has enhanced the integration of BlackBerry® Unified Endpoint Manager (UEM) and Microsoft 365, so enterprises can benefit from BlackBerry's leadership in security while using Microsoft's productivity products.

BlackBerry_Logo.jpg

BlackBerry UEM and Microsoft 365 customers can now enjoy a BlackBerry secure version of modern authentication in the cloud, in addition to on-premises environments. Furthermore, the integration between BlackBerry UEM and Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) has been enhanced to provide secure authentication and conditional access.

"BlackBerry UEM enables organizations and end users to be productive from anywhere, securely. The past eighteen months have emphasized the uncompromisable need for security and productivity to go hand-in-hand," said Billy Ho, Executive Vice President of Spark Product Engineering, BlackBerry. "Enterprises around the world use both BlackBerry UEM and Microsoft 365 every day, and we are pleased to enable them to protect their data and empower their workforce through these integrations."

"Digital technologies are presenting enterprises with new ways of doing business," said Wangui McKelvey, General Manager, Microsoft 365, Microsoft. "Our customers choose Microsoft 365 for productivity and collaboration tools that deliver high productivity. Together with BlackBerry, we will take this to the next level and provide enterprises with the standard for secure productivity."

For more information on BlackBerry UEM, visit BlackBerry.com/UEM.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF99915&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-delivers-secure-modern-authentication-for-microsoft-365-301372188.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF99915&Transmission_Id=202109090800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF99915&DateId=20210909
