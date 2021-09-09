Inspira Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in September

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Inspira Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in September

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RA'ANANA, Israel, Sept. 9, 2021

RA'ANANA, Israel, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW) (the "Company"), a specialty medical device company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technologies, today announced that Joe Hayon, the Company's Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer, will participate virtually in the following upcoming conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
    Mr. Hayon will have an on-demand presentation available as of Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 am ET. Mr. Hayon will also be available for one-on-one meetings on the same day. To schedule a meeting, contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or Miri Segal at [email protected]. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations page following the event.
  • Benzinga Small/Mid Cap Healthcare Conference
    Mr. Hayon will present on Wednesday, September 29 at 10:50 am ET. Mr. Hayon will also be available for one-on-one meetings the same day. To schedule a meeting, contact your Benzinga representative or Miri Segal at [email protected]. Access to the webcast can be found here.

For more information regarding these events, please visit Inspira's Investor Relations page here.

Inspira_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology, which it believes will elevate and stabilize patient oxygen saturation levels. The Company's ART technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while minimizing the use of the highly invasive, risky and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require medically induced coma. The Company's product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534811/Inspira_Technologies_Logo.jpg

For more details:
Miri Segal, Investor Relations, MS-IR LLC
+917-607-8654, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN00849&sd=2021-09-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspira-technologies-to-participate-in-upcoming-conferences-in-september-301372216.html

SOURCE Inspira Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN00849&Transmission_Id=202109090800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN00849&DateId=20210909
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment