Inspira Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in September

PR Newswire

RA'ANANA, Israel, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW) (the "Company"), a specialty medical device company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technologies, today announced that Joe Hayon, the Company's Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer, will participate virtually in the following upcoming conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Mr. Hayon will have an on-demand presentation available as of Monday, September 13, 2021 , at 7:00 am ET . Mr. Hayon will also be available for one-on-one meetings on the same day. To schedule a meeting, contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or Miri Segal at [email protected] . A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations page following the event.

Mr. Hayon will have an on-demand presentation available as of , at . Mr. Hayon will also be available for one-on-one meetings on the same day. To schedule a meeting, contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or Miri Segal at . A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations page following the event. Benzinga Small/Mid Cap Healthcare Conference

Mr. Hayon will present on Wednesday, September 29 at 10:50 am ET . Mr. Hayon will also be available for one-on-one meetings the same day. To schedule a meeting, contact your Benzinga representative or Miri Segal at [email protected] . Access to the webcast can be found here.

For more information regarding these events, please visit Inspira's Investor Relations page here.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology, which it believes will elevate and stabilize patient oxygen saturation levels. The Company's ART technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while minimizing the use of the highly invasive, risky and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require medically induced coma. The Company's product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534811/Inspira_Technologies_Logo.jpg

For more details:

Miri Segal, Investor Relations, MS-IR LLC

+917-607-8654, [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspira-technologies-to-participate-in-upcoming-conferences-in-september-301372216.html

SOURCE Inspira Technologies