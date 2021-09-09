BrightSpire Capital to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s senior management team is scheduled to conduct virtual meetings with investors at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference on September 21-22, 2021. For more information on scheduling a meeting with the Company, please contact investor relations or your Bank of America Merrill Lynch representative.

About BrightSpire Capital, Inc.

