Pitney Bowes Names Ned Zachar Vice President of Investor Relations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pitney Bowes Inc. (

NYSE:PBI, Financial), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced that Ned Zachar has joined the Company as Vice President and will be responsible for managing the Investor Relations program. Mr. Zachar will report to Pitney Bowes Chief Financial Officer Ana Maria Chadwick. Adam David, who previously led the Investor Relations program, will remain with Pitney Bowes to lead Financial Planning and Analysis and take on several high-priority strategic projects.

In his new capacity, Mr. Zachar will be responsible for maintaining and expanding relationships in the investment community, while communicating the Company’s business model, long-term strategy, governance and financial performance.

Since 2008, Mr. Zachar was a Partner at KLS Diversified, a multi-billion dollar investment manager based in New York. At KLS, Ned managed investment portfolios that were primarily focused on the corporate fixed income and equity markets. He was a member of the Firm’s Investment Committee and was responsible for managing the Firm’s corporate capital markets banking and private equity relationships.

Additionally, Ned has fifteen years of experience as a sell-side research analyst, including at Bear Stearns, Chase Securities, Montgomery Securities and Thomas Weisel Partners. Ned also has an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago and his BS in Economics from Iowa State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

“Ned has a wealth of experience managing client portfolios, communicating market trends, and working with financial analysts,” said Ana Maria Chadwick, Chief Financial Officer, Pitney Bowes. “I’m excited to welcome Ned to the team as we continue our outreach to investors and analysts to share our story and our long-term strategies while keeping that community regularly apprised of our progress in attaining our objectives. I want to thank Adam David for leading our Investor Relations over the last several years, working across the business and spearheading our earnings and investment efforts.”

In addition to expanding his Financial Planning and Analysis responsibilities, Mr. David will take on additional duties within the Finance team. The Financial Systems team will now also report to him.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (

NYSE:PBI, Financial) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For over 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005084/en/

