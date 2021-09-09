Logo
Reed's® Launches Limited-Edition "Boo Box" For Halloween

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

America’s #1 Real Ginger Company Debuts a Seasonal Offering Packed with its Restaged Ginger Chews


NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spooky season is getting even more delicious. Reed’s Inc.® ( REED), America’s #1 ginger company, today announces the launch of its first-ever “Boo Box” – a limited edition, Halloween-themed pack for its one-of-a-kind Craft Ginger Chews.

Bringing ginger lovers a new way to experience the spicy sweetness of Reed’s® Craft Ginger Chews, the limited-edition “Boo Box” is a spooky new treat for the most “wicked-ful” time of the year. Each “Boo Box” features four (2 oz.) boxes of individual wrapped Craft Ginger Chews with extra spooky ghost packaging that is frightfully festive.

“We all love a little surprise in our lives. Sending a Reed’s ‘Boo Box’ to a friend’s doorstep is the perfect Halloween treat,” shares Lindsay Martin, Vice President of Marketing at Reed’s Inc.®As the leader in ginger beverages, Reed’s knows our consumers are looking for new and innovative ways to experience the spicy and sweet flavor of real ginger. Each ‘Boo Box’ is loaded with our NEW and improved Reed’s Ginger Chews that ginger lovers can’t resist.”

Reed’s® was founded over 30 years ago on the principle that real, quality ingredients are always better. All Reed’s® products are made with real ginger and contain nothing artificial. Rolling out REAL ginger candy options to the marketplace, the limited-edition “Boo Box” comes on the heels of Reed’s® reintroduction of its authentic ginger candy collection.

With increased retail availability and improved packaging, Reed’s® is relaunching its Crystallized Ginger, in addition to the Craft Ginger Chews. Reed’s® Crystallized Ginger provides a burst of spicy sweetness in pre-diced and ready-to-eat format, while the Craft Ginger Chews now features a chewier recipe for a tastier experience. Offering the powerful superfood benefits of ginger, both candies are sourced from South Pacific Islands with only fresh ginger and all-natural ingredients.

Reed’s® limited-edition “Boo Box” is available while supplies last, and retails exclusively at the Reed’s® Web Store for $9.99. Reed’s® Craft Ginger Chews and Crystallized Ginger are also available online at the Reed’s® Web Store and Reed’s® Amazon Store, and in-store at retailers including select Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Mavericks and other natural and specialty stores throughout the United States.

For more information about Reed's Inc.®, please visit the Reed's® website or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed's® on Reed’s® Twitter, Reed’s® Instagram, and Reed’s® Facebook (@drinkreeds).

About Reed's, Inc.®

Reed’s Inc.® is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's Inc.® is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron™ brand names. The company’s beverages are now sold in over 40,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s® is known as America's #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s® portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron™ is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage afficionados, Flying Cauldron™ is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3488bcfd-3cef-4083-a20e-8bba905b85a8
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/340365ff-14ff-4054-a389-b9cc98b929cf

Media Contact:
5W Public Relations
[email protected]
212.999.5585


