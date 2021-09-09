For Once, Guac Isn't Extra: GLIDDEN Paint by PPG Names Guacamole Its 2022 Color of the Year

Let’s be real: Everyone loves guac – and we’re not afraid to pay extra for it. But, our attraction for green isn’t limited to our food choices, as this beloved shade is single-handedly infiltrating interior design in the form of kitchen cabinetry, tiles, décor and – you guessed it – paint! Today, GLIDDEN® paint by PPG took its green- and guac-loving affinity to a whole new level by announcing its hand-picked 2022 Color of the Year: Guacamole (PPG1121-5).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005136/en/

GLIDDEN® paint by PPG took its green- and guac-loving affinity to a whole new level by announcing its hand-picked 2022 Color of the Year: Guacamole (PPG1121-5). (Photo: Business Wire)

This spirited yet soothing green brings an organic energy to any space, which is needed because we all know you’ve probably killed at least three plants this year. Our Glidden gurus recommend using the color Guacamole in your home with reckless abandon – just like ordering extra chips and guac at your favorite burrito joint.

According to a survey1 conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Glidden paint by PPG, over three in five (62%) Americans would be willing to use green paint somewhere in their home, and luckily, they have plenty of options to do so. The color complements a variety of spaces and styles, including kitchens with glossy white subway tiles, furniture with blonde wood tones, and the ever-present gold and matte black accents that millennials can’t get enough of. To give your home office extra zen or to create that bedroom retreat you’ve always dreamed of, Glidden paint by PPG recommends using the color Guacamole on all four walls and pairing with real or faux plants of all shapes and sizes.

“We’ve all saved beautiful green kitchens and earthy-inspired bedrooms on our Pinterest boards and TikToks over the past year and a half, driven by our need for calm, regrowth and rejuvenation after living through these ‘unprecedented times,’” said Kim Perry, Glidden paint color guru. “Now, with a little elbow grease and Glidden paint, DIYers and procrastipainters everywhere can make their social screenshots a reality and hopefully gear up for some ‘precedented’ times in the future.”

While we wish picking next year’s color were as simple as choosing chicken or barbacoa for your burrito bowl, it’s not. Glidden paint by PPG’s more than 30 color experts carefully analyze and evaluate trends across multiple industries that impact color preferences, including the runway, lifestyles, global events and cross-cultural inspirations, to determine what colors consumers will actually use in 2022 and beyond. After studying the global impact of the past year, our experts recognized that green would be the “it” color for 2022 and beyond. In fact, online searches for green paint colors more than doubled since 2020 – another indicator that homeowners are in search of rejuvenation and regrowth after living through the strangest year on record.

While guac might cost an extra few bucks anywhere else, we’re firm believers that you don’t have to pay more to achieve the look you want in your home. In fact, our survey found that nearly three quarters (72%) of young Americans (18–34-year-olds) look for ways to save money when taking on a painting project. %3Ci%3EGlidden%3C%2Fi%3E+Premium+interior+paint+%2B+primer offers DIYers and homeowners exceptional value, helping to beautify any space on a budget. The product is scrubbable and washable for all of life’s little mistakes and was formulated to be thick for easy application, providing good hide and coverage of previously painted surfaces. Glidden paint by PPG products are also available virtually everywhere DIYers shop, including THE HOME DEPOT®, WALMART®, independent retailer locations nationwide and Amazon.com.

Glidden paint by PPG offers a real approach to painting, spreading the truth, removing obstacles and lowering the stakes on do-it-yourself projects. Learn more about Glidden paint and check out helpful tools for your next painting project at glidden.com. Give the brand a like and follow Glidden paint on Facebook at www.facebook.com%2Fglidden, on Instagram at %40GliddenPaints and on Twitter at %40glidden_paint.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Glidden is a registered trademark of the PPG Group of Companies.

Walmart is a registered trademark of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

The Home Depot is a registered trademark of Homer TLC, Inc. and is used under license.

1 This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of the GLIDDEN® paint brand by PPG from August 19-23, 2021 among 2,044 adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

CATEGORY Architectural Coatings Americas and Asia Pacific

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005136/en/