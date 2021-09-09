Ford Pro Builds Accomplished Leadership Team Focused on Success of Commercial and Government Customers

Ford Pro, a separate global vehicle services and distribution business within Ford, today announced a group of senior executives to lead the company’s efforts to develop and deliver work-ready products and services for commercial and government customers.

“We’ve put together an experienced Ford Pro leadership team that is completely focused on helping commercial and government customers increase uptime and reduce ownership costs,” said Ted Cannis, chief executive officer, Ford Pro. “With customer productivity as our north star, this leadership team and our employees around the world are going to change how business in the commercial vehicle space is done.”

The new Ford Pro leaders include:

Tim Baughman , general manager, North America. Baughman joins Ford Pro after serving as Ford’s controller for U.S. marketing, sales and service. He has more than 25 years working in a variety of global positions in finance, marketing and sales, and business strategy across Ford, Ford Credit and Volvo Cars.

, general manager, North America. Baughman joins Ford Pro after serving as Ford’s controller for U.S. marketing, sales and service. He has more than 25 years working in a variety of global positions in finance, marketing and sales, and business strategy across Ford, Ford Credit and Volvo Cars. Muffi Ghadiali , head, Ford Pro charging. Ghadiali is CEO of Electriphi, a California-based provider of charging management and fleet monitoring software for electric vehicles acquired by Ford in June. Ghadiali will continue to serve in his role with Electriphi while taking on strategy development for Ford Pro Charging as well.

, head, Ford Pro charging. Ghadiali is CEO of Electriphi, a California-based provider of charging management and fleet monitoring software for electric vehicles acquired by Ford in June. Ghadiali will continue to serve in his role with Electriphi while taking on strategy development for Ford Pro Charging as well. Navin Kumar , chief financial officer. Kumar joins Ford Pro after six years in strategic leadership roles within Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC and Ford corporate strategy and business development teams. Prior to Ford, he was an investment banker at Guggenheim Partners in New York focused on automotive and technology mergers and acquisitions.

, chief financial officer. Kumar joins Ford Pro after six years in strategic leadership roles within Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC and Ford corporate strategy and business development teams. Prior to Ford, he was an investment banker at Guggenheim Partners in New York focused on automotive and technology mergers and acquisitions. Tracey Pass , chief human resources officer. Pass will lead a team focused on building a global human resources strategy for Ford Pro. Previously vice president of human resources at The Walt Disney Company, Pass brings expertise in talent acquisition, culture development and employee experience.

, chief human resources officer. Pass will lead a team focused on building a global human resources strategy for Ford Pro. Previously vice president of human resources at The Walt Disney Company, Pass brings expertise in talent acquisition, culture development and employee experience. Rahul Singh , chief technology officer. Singh leads the team responsible for leveraging technology from the ground to the cloud to improve uptime, total cost of ownership and performance of fleet vehicles. In his most recent position, Singh was head of software development for Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC. Prior to joining Ford, Singh was vice president of engineering at Pivotal Software and a partner at Xtreme Labs.

, chief technology officer. Singh leads the team responsible for leveraging technology from the ground to the cloud to improve uptime, total cost of ownership and performance of fleet vehicles. In his most recent position, Singh was head of software development for Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC. Prior to joining Ford, Singh was vice president of engineering at Pivotal Software and a partner at Xtreme Labs. Wanda Young, chief marketing officer. Young, a digital transformation expert and innovative brand marketer, leads a team focused on building the Ford Pro brand and generating awareness for new products and services the business will offer commercial customers. Previously chief marketing officer of Samsung Electronics America, Young has a deep understanding of the consumer mindset and the interconnectedness of brand, digital and data.

And as previously announced:

Hans Schep, general manager, Europe. Schep will continue to lead Ford’s commercial vehicles business in Europe, a role he has held since 2016. Schep has served in a number of leadership roles in Ford product marketing, sales and aftersales, and was also managing director, Ford Netherlands. As head of Ford Pro in Europe, Schep will report to both Cannis and Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe.

“Around the world, Ford Pro knows commercial vehicle customers better than anyone, and that’s just a starting point,” said Cannis. “We’re constantly learning and using that knowledge to develop must-have products and services – recognizing that when our customers win, Ford Pro wins.”

Ford Pro, which is implementing new services in phases, will integrate, digitize and simplify transportation with capabilities spanning:

Ford Pro vehicles : Ford’s broad lineup of combustion-engine and hybrid commercial vehicles and, soon, all-electric versions of the company’s industry-leading vans and full-size pickup trucks developed for commercial use.

: Ford’s broad lineup of combustion-engine and hybrid commercial vehicles and, soon, all-electric versions of the company’s industry-leading vans and full-size pickup trucks developed for commercial use. Ford Pro Charging : Hardware and software solutions for public, depot and overnight home charging of electric vehicles so they’re ready to work again the next day.

: Hardware and software solutions for public, depot and overnight home charging of electric vehicles so they’re ready to work again the next day. Ford Pro Intelligence : Digital services, with distinct features integrated in vehicles that enable customers to better manage and maintain their fleets.

: Digital services, with distinct features integrated in vehicles that enable customers to better manage and maintain their fleets. Ford Pro Service Elite : Expanding Ford’s strong network of commercial vehicle centers by adding 120 dedicated large-bay service hubs across the United States with extended hours and rapid turnaround, plus introducing 1,200 mobile service vehicles by 2025.

: Expanding Ford’s strong network of commercial vehicle centers by adding 120 dedicated large-bay service hubs across the United States with extended hours and rapid turnaround, plus introducing 1,200 mobile service vehicles by 2025. Ford Pro FinSimple: Bundled financing for vehicles, services and electric vehicle charging.

Ford Pro’s ambitions for itself are significant. The company anticipates its growing capabilities and appeal to generate $45 billion in revenue from hardware and adjacent and new services by 2025 – up from $27 billion in 2019. In North America, Ford’s share of Class 1 through Class 7 full-size commercial trucks and vans exceeds 40%. In Europe, Ford has been the leading commercial vehicle brand for six consecutive years. More information can be found at fordpro.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

