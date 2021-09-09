Logo
Cigna + Oscar Expands Affordable, Innovative Health Plans for Small Businesses in Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cigna, a leading global health service company, and Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced that Cigna+%2B+Oscar1 small business health insurance will be available in Kansas City, KS and St. Louis and Kansas City, MO, pending regulatory approval.

“Small businesses across Kansas City and St. Louis need affordable and simple health insurance,” said Bruce Grimm, Cigna's senior vice president of segments. “Cigna + Oscar provides a new solution for small businesses by offering a variety of health plans that meet their employees’ health needs, and at a cost that helps make it possible to prosper.”

Small businesses have reopened their doors at full capacity following the vaccine rollout, however, they are now being challenged with the COVID-19 variants and the risk they pose to their employees and families. Cigna+%2B+Oscar+conducted+a+survey finding that 88 percent of small business owners are prioritizing employee health, and 66 percent said health insurance is more important in their budgets now than prior to the pandemic. In March 2021, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced $57 million in grant awards to support over 3,000 Kansas small businesses.

“We see the need to fight to keep small businesses open, especially as we head into another winter still facing this pandemic,” said Louis DeStefano, head of the small group business and senior vice president of growth at Oscar. “Cigna + Oscar offers affordable solutions to meet the unique challenges that many small business owners face as they work to keep their employees healthy.”

Small businesses across Kansas City, KS and St. Louis and Kansas City, MO with between one and 50 employees2 will have access to unique services driven by the combination of Cigna’s provider relationships and Oscar’s consumer-centric, tech-driven approach to customer service and care navigation, including:

  • Range of plan options across price points to meet the needs of every employee.

    • Behavioral health benefits to help keep teams productive and healthy.

  • Local and nationwide networks of quality doctors, hospitals, and specialists.

    • Cigna LocalPlus®, a locally designed network of quality providers offering cost-effective medical care.

    • Cigna Open Access Plus network, a broad national network of quality, cost-effective providers.

    • 24/7 virtual urgent care to support employees wherever they are, at $0 copay.

  • Affordable and easy-to-access pharmacy services.

    • Express Scripts’ specialized pharmacists, nurses, and specialty drug experts.

  • Dedicated care team experts to help employees understand their benefits, find nearby care, and get the most value out of their plan.

Cigna and Oscar will share risk equally under a reinsurance agreement for solutions offered through this strategic partnership and plan to expand the partnership over time.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 190 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

About Oscar Health, Inc.

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 560,000 members as of June 30, 2021. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

_______________________________

1Cigna + Oscar coverage is insured by Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company. CA: benefits administered by Oscar Health Administrators. Other states: benefits administered by Oscar Management Corporation. Pharmacy benefits provided by Express Scripts, Inc. Cigna + Oscar health insurance contains exclusions and limitations. For complete details on product availability and coverage, please refer to your plan documents or contact a representative.

2Cigna + Oscar plans are built for small businesses with at least one qualified full-time (or full-time equivalent) employee, other than the business owner or their spouse.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210909005366r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005366/en/

