Louisville-Jefferson County Metro Government Selling Two Miniature Passenger Trains from the Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Louisville-Jefferson County Metro Government is currently selling two (2) 2012 Severn Lamb Miniature 24 Gauge Passenger Trains on GovDeals, a leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus equipment. A longtime seller on the GovDeals platform, Louisville-Jefferson County Metro Government is one of more than 15,000 sellers who use GovDeals to help power the Circular Economy by selling valuable surplus items online to approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide.



Both trains were manufactured in 2012 by Severn Lamb, a high-quality transport engineering company based in England. Upon completion, they were delivered and installed at the Louisville Zoo in early 2013. The miniature trains were added to an already constructed train station and upcoming tunnels that took guests around the zoo. The trains remained in operation until 2018, when they were retired while still in working condition.

Each train comes equipped with a Kubota KV3600T diesel engine, a tender, and three coaches. They are themed on a North American steam outline design to run on a 2ft track. The locomotives are operated with an engineer at the front and a conductor at the rear and are ADA compliant. Both trains have a coach that is wheelchair accessible. The miniature trains have a microphone connected to the train’s sound system allowing the conductor to connect directly with the passengers.

“We will miss the train at the Zoo,” said Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak. “The trains have been part of many family memories and we know they will continue to make special experiences for guests at their new home.”

The miniature trains are at auction until October 28th and those interested in purchasing the trains are encouraged to schedule an inspection prior to placing any bids. To place a bid, potential buyers must have a bidder account, new bidders can complete the free and easy registration form at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

