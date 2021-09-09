Introducing the All-New Fire TV Family—Including the First Ever Amazon-Built TVs

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced an all-new lineup of Fire TV devices with its first-ever Amazon-built smart TVs, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series and 4-Series smart TVs, and the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

“We’ve reimagined what a TV can do by building it with two of our most popular experiences at the core—the intelligent always-available power of far-field Alexa, and Fire TV’s content-forward approach to entertainment,” said Daniel Rausch, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “Our new Fire TV Omni Series smart TVs, with hands-free access to Alexa, make controlling your TV faster, simpler, and more natural.”

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series: Alexa hands-free voice control with 4K Ultra HD, and Dolby Digital Plus—starting at $409.99

Far-field smart TVs with lifelike picture quality

The Fire TV Omni Series (www.amazon.com%2Ffiretvomniseries) delivers world-class entertainment, powerful smart home controls, and far-field voice controls so you can talk to Alexa from across the room. It is available in 43”, 50”, 55”, 65”, and 75” model sizes, with 4K Ultra HD (UHD) resolution, as well as support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. The 65” and 75” models feature a slim bezel that blends seamlessly into your home décor and added support for Dolby Vision.

Hands-free voice improves entertainment

The Fire TV Omni Series integrates the Fire TV experience and far-field voice technology directly into the TV, providing an all-in-one entertainment device for streaming, cable TV, music, gaming, and more. Hands-free Alexa voice controls are always available whether the TV is on or off or when using an HDMI input.

Simply ask Alexa to tune to your favorite show and you will jump right into the program you’re looking for, without needing to remember which channel name, streaming service or input device to switch to. You can also use voice to control playback, closed captions, and brightness, and manage TV or soundbar volume, switch inputs, and more. In addition, set up a routine so when you say, “Alexa, kick off my day,” your Fire TV and smart lights turn on, and Alexa will share the weather, read your calendar, and tune to the news on live TV.

Fire TV Omni Series also makes it incredibly simple to get great sound with devices you already have in your home. With Fire TV Omni Series and Alexa Home Theater, you can wirelessly connect Echo devices such as the Echo Studio for Dolby Atmos, or pair other Echo smart speakers for immersive sound. Your Alexa Home Theater experience works across any compatible device connected to Fire TV Omni Series, including cable boxes, gaming consoles, or antenna sources.

Smarter content discovery

New Alexa features will make it even easier and more natural to find great content, without picking up the remote:

“Alexa, what should I watch?”: Need a new source for great movie and TV recommendations? Alexa Conversations for Fire TV allows you to ask Alexa for a recommendation just like you would a friend or movie expert. Alexa offers tailored TV show and movie recommendations from your favorite streaming apps like Prime Video, allowing you to refine searches by genre, actors, award-winning movies, and more, all from the comfort of your couch. “Alexa, what should I watch?” will launch in beta this year.

Need a new source for great movie and TV recommendations? Alexa Conversations for Fire TV allows you to ask Alexa for a recommendation just like you would a friend or movie expert. Alexa offers tailored TV show and movie recommendations from your favorite streaming apps like Prime Video, allowing you to refine searches by genre, actors, award-winning movies, and more, all from the comfort of your couch. “Alexa, what should I watch?” will launch in beta this year. “Alexa, Play Something” from Netflix: Exclusively available on Fire TV and debuting this Fall, Netflix is making it easier to find something to watch. Netflix members love the “Play Something” feature today, and soon you can simply say, “Alexa, Play Something on Netflix” from the Fire TV home screen and Netflix will launch a show or movie you might enjoy.

Exclusively available on Fire TV and debuting this Fall, Netflix is making it easier to find something to watch. Netflix members love the “Play Something” feature today, and soon you can simply say, “Alexa, Play Something on Netflix” from the Fire TV home screen and Netflix will launch a show or movie you might enjoy. “Alexa, play TikTok”: Fire TV was the first to support TikTok videos on streaming media players in the UK, Germany and France, and soon, you’ll be able to access TikTok content in the U.S. and Canada. No more huddling around a cell phone to see the latest viral video — from your Fire TV, you can view and discover TikTok feeds and use AutoPlay, which will serve a continuous content feed without interruptions. Just say, “Alexa, play TikTok” to get started.

Fire TV was the first to support TikTok videos on streaming media players in the UK, Germany and France, and soon, you’ll be able to access TikTok content in the U.S. and Canada. No more huddling around a cell phone to see the latest viral video from your Fire TV, you can view and discover TikTok feeds and use AutoPlay, which will serve a continuous content feed without interruptions. Just say, “Alexa, play TikTok” to get started. Discover more with X-Ray on Prime Video: X-ray is an exclusive feature on Prime Video that helps you learn more about what (or who) you’re watching on Fire TV. While watching Cinderella, just ask Alexa for information in the moment, such as “Alexa, who is this actor?” to see details about the actors in that scene appear at the bottom of your screen. You can also get bios, filmographies, facts, trivia, character backstories, photo galleries, bonus video content, and more, so you don’t have to pick up your phone.

Deeper smart home integration

The Fire TV Omni Series also provides powerful smart home experiences like Live View Picture-in-Picture, which allows you to check your smart cameras without interrupting your TV viewing, and shows your Ring video doorbell view when someone is at the door. Later this year, the all-new smart home dashboard will allow you to view and control connected devices throughout the home. You can check if a device is on or off, control the device and its smart home group by voice, and view a new row on Fire TV that is specifically dedicated to your smart cameras. If you are using the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, a simple press of the Alexa button will slide out a shortcut panel at the bottom of the screen, where you can access smart home controls, communications, weather, news, and more.

Simple video communications with Alexa Calling and Zoom

If you’re looking to stay in touch with friends and family you can use Alexa Calling directly from the largest screen in your home - all without picking up a remote. To start video calling from your living room, simply plug in a webcam. For the first time on any smart TV, Zoom video calling will also be available later this year on the Fire TV Omni Series.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series: 4K smart TVs with brilliant picture quality at affordable prices—starting at $369.99

Beautiful 4K streaming at great value

The Fire TV 4-Series (www.amazon.com%2Ffiretv4series) combines 4K UHD resolution with HDR10 and HLG for beautiful picture quality on 4K TV shows and movies. The lineup includes 43”, 50”, and 55” model sizes, and features a fully-integrated Fire TV experience that is always adding new features, smart home capabilities, and more. The Fire TV 4-Series supports many of the same Alexa experiences as the Fire TV Omni Series, which you can access by using the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: 4K Ultra HD streaming media player with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Wi-Fi 6 support—$54.99

Our best streaming stick yet

Fire TV Stick 4K is the best-selling streaming media player in the United States, and the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (www.amazon.com%2Ffiretvstick4kmax) is even better. It includes many of the new Alexa voice features, 40% more power than Fire TV Stick 4K, a new quad-core 1.8GHz processer, and 2GB of RAM, so your apps start faster and navigation is more fluid. It is the only streaming media device that supports Wi-Fi 6 under $179 for smoother streaming in 4K and cloud gaming with Amazon Luna.

Rich audio and visual experiences

Fire TV 4K Max supports 4K UHD, HDR, and HDR10+ streaming, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It comes with the latest Alexa Voice Remote and is our first streaming stick to offer Live View Picture-in-Picture. Like the Fire TV Omni Series and 4-Series, Alexa Home Theater is enabled, so you can wirelessly connect with Echo Studio or a pair of Echo (4th Gen) smart speakers for immersive sound, including multichannel Dolby audio formats.

Next-gen Wi-Fi 6 support

Fire TV Stick 4K Max is our first streaming media player to offer Wi-Fi 6 support and uses the latest MediatekMT7921LS Wi-Fi 6 Chipset, which means smoother 4K streaming and gaming when multiple Wi-Fi 6-connected devices are streaming.

ENERGY STAR Certification

Fire TV Stick 4K Max has Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly badge and is our first streaming media player to launch with ENERGY STAR Certification. Its packaging is also made of 97% wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.

Pricing and Availability

The Fire TV Omni Series will be available in 43” ($409.99), 50” ($509.99), and 55” ($559.99). The Fire TV Omni Series with Dolby Vision will be available in 65” ($829.99), and 75” ($1,099.99). The Fire TV 4-Series will be available in 43” ($369.99), 50” ($469.99), and 55” ($519.99). All TVs will be available next month in the United States, exclusively at Amazon and Best Buy. Starting today, you can save $110 on the 50” Fire TV Omni and 4-Series models for a limited time during the introductory period.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max will be available in the United States for $54.99.

