Gb Sciences Presenting COVID-Related Cytokine Release Syndrome Results at H.C. Wainwright's 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gb Sciences, Inc. ( GBLX, Financial), a leading plant-inspired biopharmaceutical development company, today announced that their President and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, will deliver their company presentation during the Healthcare & Biotech Track at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held virtually from September 13 to September 15, 2021.

Dr. Small-Howard will provide an overview of Gb Sciences' drug development pipeline of novel plant-inspired pharmaceuticals for COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, chronic pain, and Parkinson's disease and highlight their strategic advantages, including PhAROS™, their proprietary, AI-enabled drug discovery platform. For the first time, Dr. Small-Howard will present results from their recent proof-of-concept study on cytokine release syndrome therapies designed to suppress COVID-related hyperinflammation.

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to present the strategic advantages of Gb Sciences' novel, plant-inspired biopharmaceutical pipeline, and I look forward to sharing the results of the new research we've conducted to validate our plant-inspired therapies for COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, Parkinson's disease, and chronic pain," said Dr. Small-Howard. "We are optimistic about what these findings mean for the future development of plant-inspired pharmaceuticals as novel anti-inflammatory therapies for COVID-patients and for the treatment of many other serious medical conditions."

Dr. Small-Howard and Dr. Michael Farley, President of Gb Sciences' Canadian subsidiary, GbS Global Biopharma, Inc., will also meet one-on-one with potential investors and development partners.

The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 7:00 AM ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Click for Webcast Link

Participants can register for the event at: http://www.hcwevents.com/annualconference

To learn more about Gb Sciences and their involvement in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, please visit https://gbsciences.com

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

About Gb Sciences, Inc. and GbS Global Biopharma, Inc.

Gb Sciences, Inc. ( GBLX) is a plant-based research and biopharmaceutical drug development company whose goal is to create patented formulations of plant-inspired, optimized therapeutic mixtures (OTM) that target a variety of medical conditions through their Canadian entity, GbS Global Biopharma, Inc. The 'plant-inspired' active ingredients in our OTM are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices. Gb Sciences' novel drug discovery platform has yielded 5 issued US and 3 issued international patents, as well as 19 US and 40 international patent-pending applications. In our drug development pipeline, we have four preclinical stage programs, and our lead Parkinson's disease therapeutic program is being prepared for a First-in-Man clinical trial. In addition to Parkinson's disease, Gb Sciences is developing therapeutics for COVID-related cytokine release syndrome (CRS), chronic pain, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), and heart failure. Gb Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. https://gbsciences.com

