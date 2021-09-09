Brownie's Marine Group Completes Acquisition of Submersible Systems, Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Brownie's Marine Group Completes Acquisition of Submersible Systems, Inc

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pompano Beach, Florida, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. ( BWMG), (“BWMG” or the “Company”), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tankless dive equipment and high-pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Submersible Systems, Inc. (“Submersible Systems”), a manufacturer of lifesaving breathing systems based in Huntington Beach, California.

Submersible Systems produces Spare Air, a redundant air system that is currently being sold by BWMG with its multiple diver surface supplied air diving systems and currently anticipated to be sold in the near future with the recently launched BLU3 Nomad systems as good safety diving practice. BWMG estimates that most Nomad units will eventually be sold with a Spare Air system, BWMG believes may result in an increase in sales of Spare Air.

“We are excited to partner with the management team of Submersible Systems, which has a long history of providing life-saving equipment and is the perfect addition to our portfolio of companies. This is the first acquisition we have made since we began a strategic initiative to find companies that have unique technologies and manufacturing know-how in the industrial and recreational aquatic industries, and is the perfect size for a first transaction”, said Chris Constable, CEO of Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. “Submersible Systems had revenue of approximately $1.8M in 2019 reduced by the effects of COVID on their customer base in 2020 to $1.4M. We believe that their balance sheet is strong, and they have excess capacity that will provide a warehousing or production advantage on the west coast.”

“Among the many things we liked about Submersible Systems was that they have been in business for approximately 40 years making quality products in the United States, just like we do here at Brownie’s,” said Robert Carmichael, Chairman of Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. “They are also a U.S. government approved contractor, making life-saving devices that are relied upon by many militaries around the world, which will allow the combined entities to leverage combined technologies and expand the US government footprint of product offerings.”

Christeen Buban, CEO of Submersible Systems said, “the entire Submersible Systems team is excited about the merger with Brownies Marine Group. We look forward to creating synergy between our brands, and the opportunity to expand Spare Air’s reach to even more divers worldwide.”

BWMG’s acquisition of Submersible Systems is being done through a combination of equity and the assumption of debt. Newbridge Securities Corporation is acting as the exclusive M&A Advisor to Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. and The Crone Law Group is acting as the Company’s legal counsel.

About Submersible Systems, Inc.
Submersible Systems has been manufacturing, assembling, and selling lifesaving breathing systems worldwide for forty years. One of only a handful of DOT/TC (DOT 3AL) approved manufactures of small aluminum cylinders in the USA, Submersible Systems produces several sizes of small high-pressure aluminum cylinders for many applications. Their brands include Spare Air, Spare Air Extreme, HEED and Easy Dive. The Company is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California. For more information, visit: www.submersiblesystems.com.

About Brownie’s Marine Group
Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., owns and operates a portfolio of companies with a concentration in the industrial, and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has three subsidiaries: Brownie’s Third Lung; BLU3, Inc.; and LW Americas. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information, visit: www.BrowniesMarineGroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2021, and our other periodic and quarterly filings with the SEC.

Source: Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc.
Contact Information: (954)-462-5570
[email protected]

Investor Relations: Hayden IR
Contact: Brett Maas (646) 536-7331
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMyMzIwMyM0Mzk3NjI1IzUwMDAyNTU5OA==
Brownie-s-Marine-Group-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment