Sensyne launches SENSIGHT – a real world patient data analytics platform for the life science and healthcare industries

Sensyne+Health plc (LSE: SENS) (“Sensyne” or the “Company”), the ethical AI company, today announces that it has launched SENSIGHT%26trade%3B, an AI enabled global data analytics platform for the healthcare and life sciences sectors. SENSIGHT is built on a rapidly growing, deep and broad set of de-identified patient data derived from the research partnerships Sensyne has entered into with U.S. health systems and NHS Hospital Trusts in the UK that currently covers more than 22.5 million patients across a range of disease areas.

SENSIGHT vision

SENSIGHT is the first data analytics platform to provide industrial scale access to de-identified real world data insights globally across multiple therapy areas combined with built-in, simple-to-use research algorithms. The platform will evolve rapidly, adding researchable disease areas, analytical tools and patient data towards a planned data set of 100 million patients by 2024.

The power and affordability of the SENSIGHT platform represents a disruptive shift in how the life science and healthcare communities will access and leverage clinical data insights, collaborate with their colleagues and advance the state of care and discovery.

The platform provides clinicians, research academics and life science professionals with an instant AI research capability to analyze health insights across a curated common data environment, underpinned and protected by a rigorous information governance and security framework. SENSIGHT rapidly interrogates Sensyne’s diverse datasets and delivers intelligent analytics and data-driven insights, not the data itself. Subscribers will be screened to ensure legitimate interest, with only those in accredited companies and organizations being accepted.

Researchers can communicate and collaborate with each other on the platform – creating virtual scientific research networks that connect professionals across the healthcare and life sciences industries while building communities with common interests in particular research fields or areas of unmet medical need.

SENSIGHT at launch

Access to the SENSIGHT platform is on a per person subscriber basis of $35,000 per person, per year for commercial customers.

SENSIGHT launches today with access to a de-identified data set representing more than 2 million patients. It is expected to grow rapidly to more than 10 million patients by the end of December 2021. The platform enables the ability to create, validate and explore curated patient cohorts, initially in the areas of heart failure, stroke and hematological cancer with another six disease areas following the end of December 2021. Sensyne has future plans for SENSIGHT to eventually cover most disease areas.

A specific feature of SENSIGHT is the ability to offer medical researchers unique functionality to analyze the feasibility of running synthetic control arms on specific patient data sets using Sensyne’s proprietary analytics tools. Synthetic control arms create virtual patient groups based on real patient data to serve as the control group in a clinical trial.

Among other analysis functions, SENSIGHT will immediately enable subscribers to:

Create new patient cohorts in specific research areas across large, diverse data sets efficiently, quickly and at scale.

Undertake patient stratification of cohorts to identify relevant sub-groups of patients using Sensyne’s proprietary deep clustering tools.

Perform medical image report analyses.

Analyze usage and outcomes by product or class across different health systems to understand real-world patient journeys.

Lord (Paul) Drayson PhD FREng, Chief Executive Officer of Sensyne, said:

“Sensyne Health was founded to bring the power of clinical AI and health data analytics to improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs and accelerate the discovery and development of new medicines. For several years we have worked within an ethical, transparent, and fair framework that ensures patient data privacy and security and shares the commercial return from our work with healthcare providers such as the NHS and health systems in the U.S. SENSIGHT now enables us to exponentially scale that vision and creates a new channel for our other products and services. The transformative power of Sensyne’s ethical AI is now available to the smallest and largest healthcare and life sciences organizations and its design enables the creation of a global community of researchers all working towards a common aim: better health for all.”

Sensyne Health plc (LSE: SENS) is a clinical artificial intelligence company operating a unique business model – a for-profit plc making a positive social impact, sharing the financial returns it makes with health systems. The company applies clinical AI in the healthcare and life science industries. In healthcare, Sensyne delivers remote patient monitoring and real-time decision-making systems for healthcare organizations and their patients. In life sciences, Sensyne analyzes large complex de-identified data sets to help life sciences companies accelerate the development of new medicines.

Sensyne Health is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (SENS.L).

