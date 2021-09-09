Logo
The Alkaline Water Company to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and The Clean Beverage Company™, announced today that President and CEO Ricky Wright will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference which will take place September 13-15, 2021.

Mr. Wright’s presentation, highlighting the Company’s most recent updates and future outlook, will be available to conference attendees starting at 7:00 EDT on Monday, September 13th. Management will also be available for virtual meetings with qualified investors attending the conference.

Please visit+the+conference+website for more information.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company™ making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alklaine88® and A88 Infused™ brands.

The Alkaline88® flagship brand of premium alkaline water is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210909005114r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005114/en/

