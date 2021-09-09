NextNav Launches World's First Integration of Vertical Location into Mobile Game, Atlas: Earth, Ushering in New Era of Immersive Gaming

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NextNav Launches World's First Integration of Vertical Location into Mobile Game, Atlas: Earth, Ushering in New Era of Immersive Gaming

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Precise vertical location service, Pinnacle, adds next level of location intelligence to mobile games

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav, a leader in next generation GPS, today announced that its vertical location service, Pinnacle, has been integrated into Atlas: Earth, a soon-to-be-released game developed by Atlas Reality. With the 3D geolocation capabilities of NextNav Pinnacle, Atlas: Earth will deliver a gaming experience built around the real environments of users, especially in densely populated areas and multistory buildings. The integration of vertical location powering in-game functionality marks a first for the gaming industry, which is expected to grow to over a $215 billion market by 2024.

“The integration of Pinnacle into Atlas: Earth represents a milestone moment for the gaming industry,” said Ganesh Pattabiraman, CEO of NextNav. “With precise 3D geolocation, we’re ushering in a new era of immersive gaming experiences that will redefine the way we interact, explore, and live in both the physical and virtual world – bringing us closer to building the Metaverse. We’re excited to work with Atlas Reality to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for consumers.”

Atlas: Earth, which launches on October 18, 2021 and is now available for pre-registrations, will allow users to purchase virtual parcels of real estate that, when owned, operate as digital properties tethered to real locations. Within the game, Pinnacle will deliver precise vertical location intelligence, enabling users to record visits to locations such as the top floor of the Empire State Building or the Skygarden in the San Francisco Federal Building. The game introduces a first-of-its-kind model in which users can earn real income by selling virtual items that can only be purchased when a user is physically on-premise – which is verified by NextNav’s Pinnacle – at locations owned within the game’s universe.

“In 2020, Atlas Reality launched its debut location-based game, Atlas: Empires, which has recorded nearly 500,000 global downloads,” said Sami Khan, Co-Founder and CEO at Atlas Reality. “With the launch of our next game, Atlas: Earth, the integration of Pinnacle will allow us to set a new standard for immersive gaming experiences. We’re proud to be the first game to bring this location-based experience to consumers, and we’re looking forward to continuing to lead the industry in fusing physical surroundings into consumer gaming experiences.”

In late 2020, NextNav released its Pinnacle SDK for the Unity engine, enabling millions of developers to integrate vertical location capabilities into any application built with the Unity engine, including geolocation games, training applications, industrial and manufacturing apps and beyond. More recently, the plug-in became a Unity Verified Solution – which ensures it’s optimized for integration with the latest version of the Unity editor, and provides a seamless experience for Unity developers. Developers who utilize the NextNav Pinnacle SDK can integrate it into any application built with the Unity engine.

In June, NextNav entered into a definitive merger agreement with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ( TMTS, TMTSW, and TMTSU) (“Spartacus”) in a transaction that would result in NextNav being listed on the Nasdaq. The transaction is expected to close late in the third quarter of 2021 or early in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About NextNav

NextNav provides next generation GPS. NextNav Pinnacle uses highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. Our revolutionary TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

Media Contact

Chelsea Hoedl
LaunchSquad for NextNav
[email protected]

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/652e31cd-24a6-469a-83a2-3e015e30cc3a

ti?nf=ODMyMjgyNSM0Mzk2NDg0IzIyMTE0NjA=
NextNav.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment