ClearOne Versa Mediabar Wins 2021 Residential Systems Best of Show Award

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, today announced that its groundbreaking Versa™ Mediabar™ has been awarded a 2021 CEDIA Best of Show Award from Residential Systems, the industry-leading residential custom installation trade magazine relied upon by the custom smart home automation and home entertainment market.

The Residential Systems Best of Show at CEDIA awards program celebrates the best custom installation and home entertainment product introductions made at the 2021 CEDIA Expo. The award winners were selected by a team of judges who read through entries and rated the products on several criteria, including their value, impact, and uniqueness to the market.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by Residential Systems. As home offices gain global acceptance as a prominent environment for work, residential integrators need to be able to offer their clients emerging work-from-home solutions that meet their every visual and audio need,” ClearOne Chair & CEO Zee Hakimoglu said.

“With natural-sounding audio and true-to-life video designed for smaller spaces like home offices, the new Versa Mediabar offers impeccable audio to remote workers seeking professional-grade collaboration technology,” she emphasized.

According to Hakimoglu, the ClearOne Versa Mediabar provides high-quality visual collaboration, audio conferencing, and UC applications from a single integrated device, offering the most straightforward solution available for home offices with virtually no setup required.

The Versa All-In-One Mediabar features a built-in 4K Ultra HD camera with a 110-degree ultra-wide-angle field of view and a four-element microphone array with 360-degree voice pickup and intelligent DSP that provides acoustic echo cancellation (AEC) and automatic noise reduction to ensure crystal-clear audio capture. In addition, the camera combines electronic pan, tilt and zoom functions (ePTZ) with artificial intelligence to enable auto-framing and people tracking, keeping the presenter in view even as they move around the room.

In addition to its professional-quality audio and video capture, the ClearOne Versa Mediabar also features a powerful built-in speaker with Bluetooth connectivity that allows it to serve double duty as a fully featured conferencing solution or a Bluetooth speaker for impromptu calls using any Bluetooth device. These attributes make the Versa Mediabar perfect for popular cloud-based collaboration applications such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, Google Meet, and ClearOne’s COLLABORATE%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Space.

The Versa Mediabar supports standard UVC commands for control, making it a great addition to existing systems. Additionally, the device can be mounted on a wall or on a display, allowing freedom of placement and movement.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

