CarGurus Announces Partnership with Jay Leno's "You Bet Your Life" Revival

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. ( CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, today announced a premier partnership with the upcoming revival of the game show “You Bet Your Life” hosted by automotive enthusiast and entertainer, Jay Leno. Created by award-winning producers Tom Werner and David Hurwitz, “You Bet Your Life” is inspired by the classic Groucho Marx game show.

With CarGurus as the leading partner for “You Bet Your Life,” viewers can expect to see the company integrated in every episode. In his famous witty banter, Jay sets up the “CarGurus secret word of the day,” and viewers will see a QR code to scan, driving them back to CarGurus.com. A CarGurus logo and car animation will appear on-screen to bring attention to the word, and if one of the contestants says that word during the episode, then that animation will reappear, providing CarGurus with an extra layer of brand recognition.

“Jay Leno is a leading comedian, but also well known as a car fanatic, so felt like a great fit with our brand,” said Sarah Welch, Chief Marketing Officer at CarGurus. “Consumers have come to trust Jay’s automotive expertise; and as the pioneer in bringing trust into car shopping, we are thrilled to socialize CarGurus to Jay’s vast fan base through this partnership.”

With this integration, Jay will underline to viewers and the audience that CarGurus helps shoppers take the guesswork out of car shopping and increasingly helps them do more of car shopping from home. Viewers will be directed to the CarGurus website to learn more about how they can find a great deal from the largest selection of cars on any major online automotive marketplaces in the U.S.1, get pre-qualified for financing2, sell their car, and access other tools and resources on the site.

“The ‘You Bet Your Life’ revival is a comedy game show that will bring people together and show that we all have similarities with one another,” said Mr. Leno. “I couldn’t be happier to have CarGurus as a partner in the show’s renewal and I’m looking forward to having fun with the word of the day and how we can help people shop for cars.”

About CarGurus
CarGurus ( CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus marketplace gives consumers the confidence to purchase or sell a vehicle either online or in-person; and gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q2 2021, U.S.).

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.
To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com.

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2021 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

____________________________
1 Defined as CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, and TrueCar.com; Based on YiptData as of June 30, 2021.
2 Pre-qualification subject to verification of credit with participating lenders. Pre-qualification terms are not guaranteed. Pre-qualification and rates are subject to consumer’s acceptance and satisfaction of terms and conditions of participating lender. Completing a credit application at a dealership may result in inquiries posted to the consumer’s credit file. Final agreement will reflect purchase and finance terms.

Contact:
Brian Kramer
[email protected]

