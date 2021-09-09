Novavax to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences

PR Newswire

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be a topic of discussion.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual) Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, September 13, 2021

Time: Available on-demand starting at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Moderator: Vernon Bernardino

Novavax participants: Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President, Research and Development and John J. Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer







Panel

Date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 Time: Available on-demand starting at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) Panel Title: Best Practices – Planning for the Next Pandemic Moderator: Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Physician; Former Commissioner FDA Panelist: John J. Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer









Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Fireside Chat

Date: Friday, September 10, 2021

Time: 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Moderator: Jeffrey Hung

Novavax participants: Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President, Research and Development and John J. Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer











Recordings

All replays of the recorded fireside sessions will be available through the events page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days from the date of the conference.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults and will be advanced for regulatory submission. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

