LyondellBasell gains ISCC PLUS certification to extend Circulen product line to North America

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2021

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced the company has obtained the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification for certain grades of polyethylene and polypropylene produced at four of its U.S. manufacturing sites. ISCC PLUS certification is a globally-recognized system for providing traceability of recycled and renewable-based materials across the supply chain.

LyondellBasell_ISCC_Circulen_NA_090921.jpg

ISCC PLUS certification enables LyondellBasell to extend its Circulen suite of products to customers in North America and offer mass balance certificates for these products. The company will begin North American Circulen production with its CirculenRevive products, which are polymers produced from plastic waste through an advanced recycling process1, initially using feedstock provided by third parties. LyondellBasell expects to gradually ramp up production to meet growing demand over the coming years.

"The ISCC PLUS certification of four of our North American sites will help us bring more sustainable solutions to our customers," said Ken Lane, LyondellBasell Executive Vice President of Global Olefins and Polyolefins. "By delivering these new CirculenRevive products, we are proving plastics have value beyond their initial use, in any application that virgin plastic is used. The ISCC PLUS certification helps us to accelerate our progress as an industry leader in the production and marketing of recycled and renewable-based polymers."

LyondellBasell secured the certification for its crackers in Channelview, Texas and its polymer sites in Lake Charles, Louisiana; La Porte, Texas; and Clinton, Iowa. The company plans to broaden the ISCC PLUS certification to its other North American polymer plants. The ISCC PLUS certification is part of the company's multi-pronged approach to help advance the circular economy. In addition, LyondellBasell continues to develop its own proprietary advanced (molecular) recycling technology to enable a more efficient chemical conversion process and use less energy than other technologies.

For more information on the Circulen suite of products, click here.

1Using a mass-balance approach

About LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fourth consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.

Circulen is a trademark owned or used by the LyondellBasell family of companies.

LyondellBasell_Advancing_Possible_Logo.jpg

Circulen_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA00339&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-gains-iscc-plus-certification-to-extend-circulen-product-line-to-north-america-301372462.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA00339&Transmission_Id=202109090930PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA00339&DateId=20210909
