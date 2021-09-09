Logo
Breakthrough Premium Plant-based Nutritional Supplement Brand PlantFuel® Launches At GNC

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 9, 2021

Plant-Based Nutrition Brand Developed By Former NFL Athlete Brad Pyatt Now Available Exclusively at GNC.com and GNC Stores Nationwide

Official GNC Launch Follows On The Heels Of PlantFuel's Latest Investment From Celebrity and Pro-Athlete Entrepreneurs, Lil Yachty and Terrell Owens

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: BLLXF) (FSE: BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company"), the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, today announced its products will be sold and distributed exclusively through leading global health and wellness retailer, GNC. PlantFuel® is currently available online at GNC.com and in 2,400 U.S. store locations nationwide. The new line and retail partnership features 5 new PlantFuel® products including: All-in-One Pre-Workout, All-in-One Nutrition, All-in-One Recovery, Performance Protein, and Daily Immunity and Hydration.

PF_Billboard_070621_01__1.jpg

Josh Burris, Chief Executive Officer at GNC, adds, "We are excited to launch this exclusive distribution partnership with PlantFuel and offer our consumers new and compelling plant-based nutrition options in this growing category. At GNC we are committed to providing best-in-class solutions, and PlantFuel's clinically-proven innovations will help consumers Live Well and strive towards peak performance with premium plant-based nutrition."

PlantFuel is an all-new, premium Plant Fueled® nutritional supplement brand that aims to deliver the absolute best-possible products available, successfully bridging the gap between healthy, plant-based nutrition and peak performance – and that does so with eco-conscious and responsibly sourced packaging. The brand's category-leading Performance Protein supports strength and recovery through its Performance Protein, a tri-blend of 20g of vegan and plant-based proteins that contains all nine essential amino acids, and is fortified with performance mushrooms, algae, BCAAs and caffeine from known suppliers.

"At PlantFuel, we understand that simplicity of ingredients is a top priority for consumers looking to reach peak performance without compromising their health," said Brad Pyatt, Founder and CEO of PlantFuel. "Unlike other protein supplements on the market, we pride ourselves on providing clinically proven plant-based nutrition that doesn't compromise on performance and taste. Backed 100% by science, PlantFuel's benefits range from better workout success and faster recovery to immune defense and maximum hydration, giving everyone the opportunity to use PlantFuel products in their daily life."

As of September 2021, PlantFuel® is available at 2,400 GNC stores nationwide and GNC.com.

About PlantFuel
PlantFuel Life Inc. is a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company managed by a group of leading entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. The company's founder, Brad Pyatt, is a former National Football League (NFL) athlete and nutrition industry veteran. Based in Canada, PlantFuel Life, Inc. is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry. For more information about Plant Fuel® products follow us on Twitter at @realplantfuel, or visit www.plantfuel.com.

About GNC
GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best in class product portfolio. https://www.gnc.com

CONTACT:
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA01032&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breakthrough-premium-plant-based-nutritional-supplement-brand-plantfuel-launches-at-gnc-301372502.html

SOURCE PlantFuel Life Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA01032&Transmission_Id=202109090930PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA01032&DateId=20210909
