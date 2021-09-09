Allegiant Reports August 2021 Traffic

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Allegiant Reports August 2021 Traffic

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for August 2021.

Allegiant_Logo.jpg

"As we have transitioned from our peak summer flying season into the off-peak fall season we have seen a softening in demand," stated Drew Wells, senior vice president, revenue. "Consistent with industry trends, the increase in COVID-19 cases coupled with return to school and work for many has contributed to an increase in cancellations and a deceleration of demand. The off-peak periods continue to underperform, while peak periods remain strong, a trend that has persisted throughout the pandemic. By way of example, Labor Day weekend performed well with load factors of roughly 80 percent on peak days, consistent with levels observed in 2019."

"We expect third quarter capacity to be up roughly 13.5 percent as compared with 2019, a 4.5 percentage point reduction from initial expectations," stated Gregory Anderson, executive vice president, chief financial officer. "Although we did observe demand weakness, these reductions were driven primarily by operational challenges observed throughout the quarter. Given these capacity reductions, we have updated our guidance, which is included in the table below. We expect an increase in total operating revenue from 2019 of between 3.0 and 5.0 percent, which should yield an adjusted1 EBITDA margin between 16 and 18 percent for the third quarter. We will continue to monitor trends and tweak fourth quarter capacity accordingly but given peak-period performance, we remain encouraged about the upcoming holiday travel season."


Previous

Current

System ASMs – year over two-year change2

Up 16.0 to 20.0%

Up 13.0 to 14.0%

Total operating revenue - year over two-year change

Up 3.5 to 7.5%

Up 3.0 to 5.0%

Adjusted¹ EBITDA margin

N/A

16.0 to 18.0%

Fuel cost per gallon

$2.11

$2.19

Weighted average share count for the third quarter

17.1 million

17.8 million

Scheduled Service – Year Over Two-Year Comparison


August 2021

August 2019

Change

Passengers

1,179,414

1,241,846

(5.0%)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,021,613

1,047,568

(2.5%)

Available seat miles (000)

1,377,398

1,229,543

12.0%

Load factor

74.2%

85.2%

(11.0 pts)

Departures

9,451

8,768

7.8%

Average stage length (miles)

835

822

1.6%

Total System* - Year Over Two-Year Comparison


August 2021

August 2019

Change

Passengers

1,185,944

1,256,712

(5.6%)

Available seat miles (000)

1,408,554

1,306,860

7.8%

Departures

9,725

9,294

4.6%

Average stage length (miles)

830

824

0.7%

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison


August 2021

August 2020

Change

Passengers

1,179,414

633,155

86.3%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,021,613

540,317

89.1%

Available seat miles (000)

1,377,398

1,226,370

12.3%

Load factor

74.2%

44.1%

30.1pts

Departures

9,451

8,455

11.8%

Average stage length (miles)

835

835

(0.0%)

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison


August 2021

August 2020

Change

Passengers

1,185,944

636,485

86.3%

Available seat miles (000)

1,408,554

1,252,758

12.4%

Departures

9,725

8,669

12.2%

Average stage length (miles)

830

833

(0.4%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results


$ per gallon

August 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.18





Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release August have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Hilarie Grey


Sherry Wilson

email: [email protected]


email: [email protected]

1 Adjusted to exclude COVID related special charges, the net benefit from the payroll support program, and profit sharing bonus accruals related to the benefit of the payroll support program
2 Year over two-year percentage changes compare 2021 to 2019

favicon.png?sn=LA01038&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-august-2021-traffic-301372473.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA01038&Transmission_Id=202109090904PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA01038&DateId=20210909
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment