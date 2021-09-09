SS&C ALPS Advisors Launches the ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF (JRNY)

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn. and DENVER, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) today announced that SS&C ALPS Advisors, an asset manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C, launched the ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF (JRNY).

The Fund's strategy provides diversified exposure to the global travel industry, which historically has outpaced global GDP growth for nine consecutive years between 2011 and 20191.

"SS&C ALPS Advisors continues to build a compelling suite of thematic strategies for ETF investors," said Laton Spahr*, President of SS&C ALPS Advisors. "We believe global travel spending may improve as the global middle class expands and the desire to spend on experiences grows. Our new ETF may provide differentiated exposure to a potentially durable theme."

The fund tracks the S-Network Global Travel Index, which identifies exchange-traded stocks of companies that are materially engaged in the global travel industry. The Fund's portfolio invests in booking and rental agencies, airlines and airport services, hotels, casinos and cruise lines, along with travel-related companies identified through machine learning algorithms, such as luxury retail, entertainment, leisure, food and beverage, and payment processing vendors.

JRNY's index utilizes a combination of quality and growth factors that may identify attractive investment opportunities in travel and tourism. A free cash flow ranking helps prioritize more persistent and sustainable investment characteristics, aiming to provide the highest quality and most comprehensive exposure to the global travel industry.

"The artificial intelligence-driven screening process identifies additional companies that may benefit from the global travel ecosystem," said Andy Hicks, Portfolio Manager, SS&C ALPS Advisors. "We believe the additional travel beneficiaries focus will diversify the fund's global travel exposure."

*Laton Spahr is a Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

1 Source: World Travel & Tourism Council, Economic Impact & Trends, 2021. June 2021.

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus which contain this and other information call 866.759.5679 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the fund, typically in blocks of 50,000 shares.

Travel Industry Risk. The Fund is subject to investment and operational risks associated with the travel industry. Companies engaged in the travel industry may be adversely affected by a downturn in economic conditions resulting in decreased demand for travel. These companies may be significantly impacted by the performance of the overall economy, changing consumer tastes and demands, consumer discretionary income levels, intense competition, technological developments, and government regulation. Additionally, uncertainty regarding international travel and other events such as political or social violence, terrorist attacks, and biological outbreaks may significantly impact the travel and vacation industry.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including the loss of money. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of the entire principal amount that you invest.

Please note that the Fund is new and has limited operating history.

Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses.

ALPS Advisors Inc. and ALPS Distributors, Inc. are affiliated.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Fund.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies

to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (NASDAQ: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. Headquartered in Denver, CO with $18.5 billion under management as of June 30, 2021, ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight, and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

