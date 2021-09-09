Logo
Norfolk Southern Grants $400,000 to Food Banks to Combat Food Insecurity

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Grants will support 31 food banks across 22 states

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2021

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced $400,000 in grants to 31 food banks located across the states served by the company. The funds will directly support local efforts to combat food insecurity, as well as other assistance initiatives supporting children, families, and senior citizens. This latest set of grants builds on Norfolk Southern's longstanding commitment of giving to these critical community organizations.

Norfolk_Southern_Corporation_Logo.jpg

The funds will help combat food insecurity and support other initiatives for children, families, and senior citizens

"Food insecurity impacts every community in our country and disproportionately children and senior citizens. Our role as a company is to move the goods that power the economy, and while a recovery is underway, many are still feeling the economic impact of the pandemic. Norfolk Southern is proud to partner with these food banks as a way to help make a difference by feeding and assisting those in need," said LaSandra Boykin, director of corporate giving at Norfolk Southern.

Every community in the United States is home to families who face food insecurity. According to the most recent research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 10.5% of households nationally (13.7 million people) were food insecure at some time during 2019. Further, households with children had a substantially higher rate of food insecurity than those without children.

"We are so thankful to our long-time partner, Norfolk Southern, for this generous gift that will provide over 120,000 healthy meals for Central Pennsylvanians in need. We also thank them for their investment in our local communities as one of our major employers in the Susquehanna Valley. Together, we are making sure that all of our neighbors have enough nutritious food, every day," said Joe Arthur, executive director of Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

"We are extremely grateful for Norfolk Southern's investment in Second Harvest's food bank programs, which will be able to provide fresh and healthy food options to our region's seniors, children, families, and veterans," said Rhonda Chafin, executive director, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. "Through their support we are able to continue our mission and better serve our neighbors in need."

Food banks receiving a grant from Norfolk Southern include:

  • America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
  • Atlanta Community Food Bank
  • Central Illinois Foodbank
  • Central Pennsylvania Foodbank
  • Chattanooga Area Food Bank
  • Community Food Bank of Central Alabama
  • Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana
  • Facing Hunger Foodbank (WV)
  • Feeding Southwest Virginia
  • Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri
  • Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina
  • Food Bank of Delaware
  • Food Bank of Northeast Georgia
  • Food Bank of Northern Indiana
  • Food Finders Food Bank (IN)
  • Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia
  • Freestore Foodbank (OH)
  • Gleaners (IN)
  • God's Pantry Food Bank (KY)
  • Greater Chicago Food Depository
  • Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
  • Harvesters (MO)
  • Lowcountry Food Bank (SC)
  • Mid-Ohio Food Bank
  • Montgomery Area Food Bank
  • Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee
  • Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
  • Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio
  • Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee
  • Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank
  • Tri-State Food Bank (IN)

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

favicon.png?sn=PH00088&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-grants-400-000-to-food-banks-to-combat-food-insecurity-301372483.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH00088&Transmission_Id=202109091000PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH00088&DateId=20210909
