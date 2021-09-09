A Closer Look at Fidelity National Financial

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

A Closer Look at Fidelity National Financial

A closer look at one of Glenn Greenberg's newest investments

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Sep 09, 2021

Summary

  • Fidelity National Financial is a market leader
  • It has also diversified its operations
  • The stock appears to offer value for investors
Article's Main Image

According to the latest 13F filing of

Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio)'s Brave Warrior Advisors, the value investor recently acquired shares in Fidelity National Financial (FNF, Financial) for his portfolio. In fact, the hedge fund investor made this position a top-10 holding, acquiring 6.3 million shares during the second quarter of the year, giving it a 9.4% portfolio weight. Let's take a closer look at this company to see if it could be an attractive investing opportunity.

About Fidelity

Fidelity is a financial holding company providing title insurance, escrow and other title-related services. Title insurance is one of those obscure financial services that does not make headlines but fulfills a vital need in a large market. Put simply, title insurance protects against losses due to defects in title, which could be anything from a loss of documents to illegal building works carried out by previous owners.

Fidelity dominates the title insurance market with a 34% market share. Its next largest competitor is First American Family with a 23.3% market share.

Insurance can be a risky business if a company does not have an advantage over competitors in the industry. Most insurance companies operate at around break-even unless they have some advantage such as scale or in-depth knowledge of the market they operate in.

Fidelity clearly has the scale required to succeed in this market. It also benefits from significant tailwinds in the U.S. home sector as prices rise and transaction volumes increase.

As well as its title business, the group also sells annuities and life insurance under its F&G business. It acquired this company a year ago to diversify operations.

Recently, this business completed its first pension risk transfer deal. These deals are becoming more popular as final salary or defined benefit pension scheme providers seek to limit liabilities.

Essentially, the pension provider transfers the risk on to the insurance company for a fixed cash sum. The insurance provider can then use its scale and experience managing risk to manage the assets more effectively and squeeze cash out. This can be a steady, predictable, cash generative business for the largest companies in the sector.

A look at the valuation

In additon to having a dominant market position in title insurance, Fidelity is growing its position in the annuities market. The company is also returning cash to investors. The stock supports a dividend yield of 3% and has a $500 million share repurchase plan in action. Compared to its market capitalization of $13.6 billion, this is a significant allocation.

Insurance companies tend to have investment portfolios to support their liabilities. Income from these portfolios also supports the underwriting business through periods of losses.

At the end of June, Fidelity's cash and investments totaled $42 billion. After deducting liabilities, shareholder equity was $8.9 billion. This implies the company is trading at a price-book ratio of just 1.5, which does not seem too expensive or cheap for an insurance business. What's more, the stock is selling at a forward price-earnings multiple of 9.

The bottom line

All in all, the company looks to have a substantial competitive advantage in its primary market. Management is also investing in other initiatives to help improve growth.

Moreover, the company is prioritizing shareholder returns and is returning significant sums to investors through buybacks as well as dividends. On top of these factors, Fidelity's valuation looks pretty cheap.

Having said all of the above, life insurance and annuity businesses tend to attract low valuations because they are challenging to value. Even a small change in interest rates can have a significant impact on their assets and liabilities. With its growing exposure to this market, I would not be surprised if the stock's valuation remained under pressure.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment