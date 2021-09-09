Sensata Technologies to Debut New Battery Management Systems at the Battery Show North America

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sensata Technologies to Debut New Battery Management Systems at the Battery Show North America

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sensata+Technologies (NYSE: ST), today announced it will debut new Battery Management Systems at the upcoming Battery Show North America in Novi, Michigan from September 14 th to 16 th in booth+%232617. In addition, Sensata will highlight its sensing and control solutions that help make energy systems safer, cleaner, more efficient and connected at the show.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005715/en/

Sensata-Technologies_Lithium-Balance_i-BMS.jpg

Sensata Technologies will debut new battery management systems at the upcoming Battery Show North America, including the i-BMS (i-BMS unit shown in the left image and shown installed in a battery box in the right image) for electrified applications up to 60V such as 2-, and 3-wheelers, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and robotics. (Photo: Business Wire)

Introducing the New i-BMS Battery Management System for Electrified Applications up to 60V
The brain behind the battery for a diverse range of electric vehicles, the BMS is the intelligent component that monitors and manages lithium-ion battery packs. The new i-BMS Battery Management System from Lithium Balance, acquired+by+Sensata+earlier+in+the+year, is a cell chemistry agnostic, compact, integrated BMS developed for the cost-optimized mass-production of applications up to 60V, such as 2-, and 3-wheelers, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and robotics.

The i-BMS is a long-term solution for customers who require the highest levels of safety, performance and measurement accuracy. The solution features key components that are ASIL C Safety rated and self-test capability for safety critical measurement circuits.

While measuring only 65 x 200 mm, the i-BMS is equipped with everything required to manage and maintain a battery system without the need for any external components. This includes a built-in pre-charge circuit, on-board current measurement, MOSFET power switches for battery disconnect, and a DC/DC power supply.

The i-BMS’ software design features parallel pack and hot swap capability, while advanced SoX algorithms ensure high precision. Using the BMS Creator™ configuration software, the i-BMS allows the battery designer to create a unique battery by defining application-specific BMS parameters and safety strategies, optimizing battery performance and life.

i-BMS main features:

  • Integrated system
  • Up to 15 voltage channels
  • 6 temperature channels
  • 25 - 60 V
  • 1 CAN channel
  • CREATOR config. software
  • Parallel pack & Hot Swap functionality
  • On-board pre-charge circuit, auto-calibrated shunt, battery disconnect, DC/DC power supply
  • Suitable for scooters, motorbikes, 3-wheelers, AGVs, robotics and low current material handling applications

To learn more about the new i-BMS, visit www2.sensata.com%2Fi-bms and stop by Booth 2617 at the show.

Sensing and Control Solutions for Clean Energy and EVs

In addition to a range of BMS solutions at the show, Sensata will feature power contactors, switches and fuses from its GIGAVAC product brand, including the GigaFuse, an electromechanical fuse with both passive and passive/active combinations. Thanks to its unique electromechanical mechanism, the GigaFuse+significantly+increases+system+efficiency, eliminates thermal aging, and provides design flexibility for electrical protection.

In addition, Sensata’s inductive+e-motor+rotary+position+sensor for battery electric and hybrid-electric vehicle motors will be on display and provides a cost-effective design compared to resolvers.

Stop by Booth+2617 at the Battery Show North America to talk to our experts and learn about sensing and control solutions that help make energy systems safer, cleaner, more efficient and connected.

About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210909005715r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005715/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment