Verizon expands 5G Home Internet and mobility to more customers

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customers are getting more 5G in more places on their phones and in their homes. 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service is now available in Harrisburg, PA; Athens, GA; Orlando, FL and Fremont, CA, which means 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 82 cities. 5G Home is now available in five additional cities: Fremont, CA; Orlando, FL; Pensacola, FL; Sarasota, FL and Niagara Falls, NY. With the addition of these new cities, Verizon’s 5G Home Internet is now available in parts of 57 cities.



“Our continued investment in 5G Ultra Wideband means that more people than ever can experience unmatched speed on phones and a home broadband alternative that is transforming the market,” said Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer. “We will continue our aggressive push into even more places.”

Super fast 5G for your home

5G Home , a new kind of home internet, is truly unlimited broadband service with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Key highlights of 5G home:

Experience max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. 1

Starts at just $50 2 a month for Verizon customers with a qualifying mobile plan, and $70 2 a month for customers without a qualifying mobile plan.

Work, learn and stream smarter with a free Stream TV device and a Samsung Chromebook 4 3

Verizon will offer up to $500 to cover early termination fees for customers who leave their current internet provider and switch to 5G Home Internet.4

Ultra-fast wireless speeds on the go

Customers in these four new 5G Ultra Wideband mobility markets can experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, allowing them to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds,5 experience console quality gaming on the go, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly. Enterprise customers in these markets now have access to the technology that can dramatically accelerate their digital transformation, revolutionizing how they interact with their customers, track inventory, manage operations and engage with their workforce.

Built for industrial and commercial use cases, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband boasts ultra-low lag and throughputs many times faster than 4G. As the technology continues to mature, it is expected to eventually handle data volumes 100 times larger than 4G LTE networks.

How to get 5G

Specific coverage for 5G Ultra Wideband mobility can be found at https://www.verizon.com/coverage-map/ . Visit verizon.com/5g/home/ to find out if 5G Home Internet is in your area. To check out other broadband options for your home, visit verizon.com/home .

1Max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. Typical upload speeds around 50 Mbps. Depending on location, uploads over 5G Ultra Wideband or 4G LTE. 4G LTE backup.

2With autopay and paperless billing.

3Offer avail through 9/21/21 via redemption code for a Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6” (4GB RAM). Must install and maintain qualifying 5G Home Internet services in good standing for 45 days to redeem. Thereafter, Verizon will email redemption instructions. Must redeem code w/in 60 days after delivery of email or by no later than 11/21/21, whichever is first. Not redeemable or refundable for cash. Samsung is a registered trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

4For new 5G Home Internet customers who terminated their prior Internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF) within the last 4 months. Offer is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Documentation of the ETF for Internet from your prior service provider must be provided w/in 90 days after 5G Home installation/setup and offer will be fulfilled via bill credit, to your Verizon account, in the amount of the ETF up to $500. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. If we or you cancel your 5G Home Internet service w/in 90 days after installation/setup, the ETF credit will be charged back to your final bill. Other terms apply.

5Download speeds may vary depending upon network and coverage conditions, and content optimization for 5G Ultra Wideband2Max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. Typical upload speeds around 50 Mbps. Depending on location, uploads over 5G Ultra Wideband or 4G LTE. 4G LTE backup.

