Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Signs 10 Additional LOI's to Expand Clinic Network

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) is pleased to announce it has signed ten non-binding letters of intent (“LOI”) with leading expert providers across the United States; these options on licenses are designed to expand the Company’s footprint of innovative patient centered ketamine clinics.

Revitalist is uniquely structured around its scalable clinic model that allows established and experienced providers to support new providers in the Company’s continued buildout across the United States. “Our clinic network supports each other in growth, marketing, operations and structure, which all contribute to Revitalist becoming a leader in the psychedelic wellness industry,” reports Revitalist Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kathryn Walker.

Ketamine Media’s strategic partnership with Revitalist allows for expansion into the digital media space as well as the rapidly growing advocacy and education aspect of all psychedelics by owning over 1000 digital properties. “The unique market space we acquired years ago continues to pay dividends as growth becomes more evident across the board. This allows such a diverse approach to capturing the necessary data to support Revitalist’s expansive growth,” commented Anthony El Chibani, Managing Partner of Ketamine Media.

The ten non-binding LOIs were executed in April 2021 with the expectation that the definitive option agreements will close in the next 30 days, The cities and states for these locations are as follows:

Orlando, Florida (2)

Jacksonville, Florida (2)

St Petersburg, Florida

Ormond Beach, Florida

Carbondale, Illinois

Clarksville, Tennessee

Detroit Metro, Michigan

Dallas, Texas

Additionally, the Company has identified several opportunities to acquire ketamine clinics from other operators across several US States. “While we understand the build model exceptionally well, we have identified a number of opportunities to acquire several respected ketamine clinics in strategic locations, further supporting our projected scalable model and revenue streams,” stated Revitalist Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kathryn Walker.

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. is a publicly traded (CSE: CALM) company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with four clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided over 7,000 infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness.

