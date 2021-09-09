SoFi to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 11th Annual Financial Technology Conference

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), a leading next-generation financial services platform, announced that it will meet with institutional investors at the 11th Annual Financial Technology Conference hosted by Goldman Sachs. SoFi’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Noto, will participate in a moderated fireside chat discussion. Full session details for the conference appearance are as follows:

Goldman Sachs 11th Annual Financial Technology Conference Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021 Time: 12:30 – 1:10 PM ET

Following the event, an archived webcast will be made available for on demand viewing. To view the webcast, please go to the “Investor Events” section of SoFi’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sofi.com%2F.

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our more than two million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sofi.com%2F or download our iOS and Android apps.

