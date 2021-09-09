Alliant Energy donates $4 million to help customers pay energy bills

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alliant Energy donates $4 million to help customers pay energy bills

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Hometown Care Energy Fund assists financially disadvantaged customers in Iowa and Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. and CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A $4 million donation by Alliant Energy to its Hometown Care Energy Fund will help customers pay their energy bills. Customers who need financial assistance are encouraged to use the funds to avoid falling behind on their bills. Of the $4 million contribution, $2 million is available to customers in Iowa and $2 million is available to customers in Wisconsin.

“We understand many customers still need help paying their utility bill, even as the economy recovers from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to double our contribution to the fund to help our customers recover and get back on track,” said Linda Mattes, vice president of customer operations at Alliant Energy. “If customers are struggling financially, we do want them to know help is available.”

In Iowa, Alliant Energy partners with nonprofit organizations to distribute the funds. Customers in Iowa can review income eligibility requirements and apply for funding by contacting their local Community Action Agency.

In Wisconsin, Alliant Energy, in partnership with nonprofit organizations, will identify income-eligible customers and disperse funds to those customers.

The Hometown Care Energy Fund is supported annually with funds from Alliant Energy shareowners, as well as voluntary contributions from employees, retirees and customers. Shareowner contributions are not included in the rates charged to customers. For more information, including how to donate to the fund, visit alliantenergy.com/hometowncare.

“Providing support to those who need it the most is critical given the economic impacts of the pandemic,” said Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board, the nonprofit advocate for Alliant Energy’s residential and small business customers in Wisconsin. “CUB appreciates the boost to the Hometown Care Energy Fund and Alliant Energy’s commitment both to help customers who have fallen behind on their energy bills and collaborate with us on innovative ideas to help folks in dire straits.”

"The addition to the Hometown Care Energy Fund will certainly help households that are struggling to make ends meet", said Christine Taylor, Bureau Chief of the Bureau of Energy Assistance at the Iowa Department of Human Rights. "We welcome the support of Alliant Energy to help Iowa families and individuals in need."

In addition to the Hometown Care Energy Fund, Alliant Energy offers several options to help customers manage their bills. The company’s My Account site allows customers to set up a flexible payment arrangement based on their ability to pay, track their energy use and make fee-free credit card payments. Customers may also request a payment extension or set up weekly or monthly automatic payments.

Alliant Energy also assists financially disadvantaged customers in Wisconsin through an Arrears Management Program. This program reduces customers’ past-due balances each time they pay their current monthly bill on time.

To find other resources available for customers who need assistance, visit alliantenergy.com/energyassistance or call 211.

Alliant Energy Corporation ( LNT) provides regulated energy service to 975,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media contact: Morgan Hawk (319) 786-4040
Investor Relations: Zac Fields (319) 786-8146

ti?nf=ODMyMjU1NCM0Mzk1OTAyIzIwMDc3NzU=
Alliant-Energy-Corporation.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment