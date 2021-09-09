Prudential Financial Seeking America's Top Youth Visionaries

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Prudential Financial Seeking America's Top Youth Visionaries

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Prudential Emerging Visionaries will recognize students ages 14-18 who have innovative solutions to societal and financial challenges.

PR Newswire

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications open today for Prudential Emerging Visionaries, a program that celebrates young people bringing fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to pressing financial and societal challenges in their communities.

Emerging_Visionaries_Logo.jpg

The program builds on the legacy and momentum of the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, the country's largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer community service. Since 1995, more than 150,000 young people across the United States have been honored through these awards. Inspired by the impressive vision of these young leaders, Prudential has reimagined the program.

Emerging Visionaries now puts the spotlight on financial wellness as a foundation on which to build a solid future, championing projects that will help people improve their financial well-being and create thriving communities.

"To fulfill our purpose of making lives better by solving the financial challenges of our changing world, we take a fully inclusive approach, because we believe the best solutions can come from anywhere," says Chairman and CEO Charlie Lowrey. "During more than 26 years of celebrating young people around the country, we've been inspired by their creative and selfless work. With the Emerging Visionaries program, we're excited to celebrate and support remarkable young leaders who are driving progress, and to create a community of change."

In April 2022, 20 students will be awarded for their solutions to social issues, and five for their solutions to financial barriers. Each winner will be awarded $5,000 plus an all-expenses-paid trip to Prudential's headquarters in Newark, New Jersey, for a recognition event. During this event, the five honorees in the financial solutions category will pitch their ideas to Prudential leaders and one grand prize winner will receive $15,000.

Winners will also have the opportunity to consult with Prudential leaders about strategies to advance their work, and to participate in a coaching program with employees to refine their projects.

Prudential is partnering with Ashoka, a leading organization in the social impact sector, who will help develop winners' skills through ongoing workshops and online courses with advisory support from the Financial Health Network, a leading authority on financial health and longtime partner of The Prudential Foundation.

The new direction is lauded by 20-year-old Joshua Williams, a 2013 Prudential honoree and Ashoka Young Changemaker who runs Joshua's Heart Foundation, which has distributed more than 3 million pounds of food to impoverished families around the world. "It's wonderful to see the program evolving and adapting to become Prudential Emerging Visionaries. The U.S. is in a critical time where youth leaders are going to be needed more than ever to guide us into the future, and I know firsthand that they are key to creating lasting change to societal and financial issues."

Applications for the program are open now through November 4. Awards are open to students ages 14-18 in the U.S. Prudential will continue to operate Spirit of Community in countries where the company has a significant business presence including Brazil, China, India and Japan, and will transition to the new operating model in subsequent program cycles.

For more information about Prudential Emerging Visionaries, including how to apply, visit prudential.com/emergingvisionaries.

About Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit http://news.prudential.com.

About Ashoka
Ashoka is the largest global network of leading social entrepreneurs—individuals with new ideas to systemically address the world's biggest challenges and the entrepreneurial skill to transform those ideas into national, regional and global social impact. Over 40 years, Ashoka has supported more than 3,600 social entrepreneurs in 90 countries with solutions addressing society's most pressing issues. Ashoka's vision is a world in which Everyone is a Changemaker—a society that responds quickly and effectively to challenges, and where each individual has the freedom, confidence and societal support to address any social problem. For more information, visit ashoka.org.

Prudential_Emerging_Visionaries.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY95946&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prudential-financial-seeking-americas-top-youth-visionaries-301372561.html

SOURCE Prudential Financial, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY95946&Transmission_Id=202109091006PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY95946&DateId=20210909
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment