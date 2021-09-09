Logo
OPTEC INTERNATIONAL Signs LOI for Acquisition of Established Medical Supply Company to Localize Same Day Deliveries

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced the company has executed an LOI (Letter of Intent) for the acquisition of a West Coast, established medical supply company with over 25 years of operations in the medical supply industry. The company has also recently expanded supplies in the PPE sector in addition to the mainline medical supplies used across the world.

The company has also established purchasing agreements with US and overseas manufacturers in the medical sector. Annual revenues are currently approximately in the region of $10M, with significant possibilities for growth.

The long-term goal is to establish localized medical supply distribution centers, that can provide service to small and large clients with same day and next day deliveries. The company believes there is a huge demand and opportunity in the same day/next day deliveries that is currently underserved, similar to how Amazon created several years ago to service the retail industry.

The terms of the acquisition will be announced upon completion of the definitive agreement at the request of the seller. Closing of the transaction is expected to finalize in October 2021, or sooner if possible.

The addition of this medical supply company in addition to OPTEC's current subsidiaries adds growth and purchasing power to the company's expanding operations and at the same time adding noticeable additional annual revenue to the consolidated financials of OPTEC International.

OPTEC further today announced the appointment of a new in-house Social Media director based at the company's new Park Center, Location in Vista, California.

About OPTEC International, Inc.
With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Iorlano
(760) 621-0062
[email protected]

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.




View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663291/OPTEC-INTERNATIONAL-Signs-LOI-for-Acquisition-of-Established-Medical-Supply-Company-to-Localize-Same-Day-Deliveries

