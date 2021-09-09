Logo
Stella Diagnostics and Collaborators Publish Peer-Reviewed Article Highlighting Current Limitations and Future Innovations for Barrett's Esophagus-Related Cancer

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Stella Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC Markets:SLDX) has contributed to the publication of a comprehensive and critical peer-reviewed article in volume 12, no. 4 edition of the Journal of Gastrointestinal Oncology (AME Publishing) highlighting the current clinical limitations and future innovations of Barrett's esophagus-related cancer. The first author, Dr. Sumeet Mittal, is the Director of the Esophageal and Foregut program at the Norton Thoracic Institute (Dignity Health) and is a key opinion leader in the management of advanced reflux disease and screening and treatment of esophageal adenocarcinoma. Dr. Mittal has performed hundreds of esophagectomies for the surgical extirpation of esophageal cancer. Dr. Joe Abdo, CEO of Stella Diagnostics, served as second author of the manuscript as he has over a decade of experience researching molecular oncology mechanisms in gastrointestinal diseases. The Senior Vice President of Research & Biotechnology and Professor in Translational Research at Western University of Health Sciences, Dr. Devendra Agrawal, was the senior author and has over 430 peer-reviewed publications as a clinical and translational researcher with a focus on bench-to-bedside projects.

The authors conclude that significant progress has been made regarding genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic approaches for molecular diagnostics of Barrett's-related esophageal cancer; however, these research innovations and findings are yet to be translated into full clinical adoption. The authors also highlight the lack of approved therapeutic modalities that can yield consistent and durable responses in esophageal cancer patients.

"The current standard diagnostic protocols suffer from a lack of interobserver agreement and descriptive molecular assessment tools to inform the efficient cadence of endoscopic screening and the effective use of therapeutic options," said Dr. Abdo. "Further research into novel therapies and the increased use of molecular diagnostics will promote informed decision-making for clinicians to help mitigate the threats presented by Barrett's-related esophageal cancer."

The full article can be accessed ahead-of-print on the journal's website: https://jgo.amegroups.com/article/view/53833/html.

About Stella Diagnostics

Stella Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for over 67 million people living with severe esophageal disease. StellaDX's clinical assay will offer physicians insight into the molecular properties of their patients' tissue to determine if the disease is stable, progressing or turning cancerous. Using targeted mass spectrometry proteomics, we believe that informing physicians of the expression patterns playing a role in the pathogenesis of GERD, Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer early in the treatment plan may extend or save lives. For more information, please visit www.stelladx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward looking statements" that are based on Stella Diagnostics' beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause forecasted results to differ from actual results. Such risks include, but are not limited to market conditions, competitive factors, the ability to complete the proposed transaction and other such related risks. Stella Diagnostics can give no assurances that any projections related to revenues, profit margins or profits will be realized. Statements that are not historical fact, including without limitation statements which are preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "estimates," "may," "should," "intends," or similar expressions are forward looking statements. While Stella Diagnostics believes these assumptions, expectations, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond our control and therefore, actual results may differ materially. Stella Diagnostics believes that many of the risks detailed here are part of doing business in the industry in which we would operate and compete. Forward looking statements only speak as of the date hereof and we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. While we believe the information used in this press release to be reliable, its accuracy has not been independently verified and cannot be guaranteed. Stella Diagnostics can give no assurances that any projections related to revenues, profit margins or profits will be realized.

Investors and Media Contact:

Stella Diagnostics, Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 201-381-1474

SOURCE: Stella Diagnostics, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663329/Stella-Diagnostics-and-Collaborators-Publish-Peer-Reviewed-Article-Highlighting-Current-Limitations-and-Future-Innovations-for-Barretts-Esophagus-Related-Cancer

