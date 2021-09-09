Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Announces Harvest Revenues and Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Control of Cultivation and Manufacturing Facility

SHERIDAN, WY, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ formally announces the many profit-sharing contracts signed in 2020 are now paying dividends to the company. Mr.‌ ‌Sam‌ ‌Barraza,‌ ‌CEO‌ ‌of‌ ‌MKH‌ ‌Ventures,‌ ‌states,‌ ‌'' We are now receiving harvest dividends for the investments the company made in fall of 2020 and we are receiving payments of $20,000 to $40,000 weekly. “Mr. Barraza adds, “Additionally, the partnership and contractual arrangements have now led to a formal Letter of Intent to control the management of the multi-million-dollar operation in the “Green Zone” of downtown Los Angeles. I want to thank Mr. Robert Munck, our VP of Business Development for spear-heading the negotiations that will lead our shareholders to seeing the much-anticipated revenues and profits of our cannabis investments.”

Mr. Munck, Vice President of Business Development, “We are also excited to announce the following:

Letter of Intent outlines full control with owner of cultivation & manufacturing License for facility in downtown Los Angeles, California To date over $4 million in capital has been invested in cultivation over last 12 months for "State of the Art" double decker indoor cannabis grow. It will have high yield "Boutique High end flower & buds with 10 harvest per year cycle. Profit sharing for 10 harvests will be over $1.2 million annually into CSLI. And increase our visibility into the California cannabis industry.

Additional updates for the holdings of Critical Solutions, Inc.

Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS) – We have received OTCIQ access, and our teams are uploading Disclosures and Supplements as required to bring Pink Current. We expect to submit an Attorney Opinion Letter within a week. The Transfer Agent has verified the share structure has remained unchanged with 246,049,052 Outstanding and 76,836,847 shares in the Float. The company is being renamed Digital Distro Solutions. The focus of the incoming company is providing digital production and distribution with NFT/Crypto services. Mr. Lane is well known for his numerous credits including work with Disney while also managing talent that has a collective following of over half billion social followers. The company is currently in negotiations for musical scores, soundtrack development, and original music composition for two upcoming feature productions. Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) – Last month, Rodedawg was designated Pink Current. We are now in the interviewing the “short-list” of multiple merger candidates from the cannabis industry. Global Green Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GGRN) – An updated Opinion letter was posted September 7th, 2021. The new President, Ryan Messer, is confident that all disclosures are complete for the removal of the CE designation with OTC Markets. We believe this could happen during 3 Quarter 2021. CSLI currently own 4.9% shares of the common stock outstanding. This company is primarily focused on providing consulting services to the cannabis industry and is a prospective partner for cannabis distribution, cultivation, and manufacturing. E-Med Future, Inc.- On August 27th, 2021. E-Med Holdings (OTC Pink: EMDF) was designated Pink Current. During 1 Quarter 2021, we acquired 4.9% of the common stock outstanding for E-Med Holdings (OTC Pink: EMDF) to expand our reach into the media and film industry. This is a well-funded entertainment and film production company that is currently in pre-production of its first feature film. The relationship with Garrison Film is perfect complement to our UVSS/Digital Distro Solutions acquisition.

Mr. Munck adds, “We are proud to report back to our shareholders that the yearlong endeavor to Critical Solutions, Inc. is now bearing the fruit of countless hours of time, energy, and monies. We truly believe that these first few payments and LOI are the one of strongest paths to revenue growth and overall increase in valuation of Critical Solutions, Inc.”

Mr. Barraza concludes, “We also want to reiterate that there will be no reverse split for the foreseeable future. We feel our growth strategy and revenue accumulation will increase shareholder value for years to come”.

About MKH Ventures, LLC

MKH Ventures is a diversified holding company and the parent company of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) and Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS). MKH Ventures acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies in the Cannabis, Crypto, and Real Estate markets.

To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at www.MKH-Ventures.com .

Also note the company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/MKHVentures .

About Rodedawg International Industries

OTC Pink: RWGI – Is a wholly-owned subsidiary with the company becoming a licensed cannabis delivery service focused to the Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County markets.

Twitter address to https://twitter.com/RWGIMerger

About Universal Systems, Inc.

OTC Pink: UVSS – Digital Distro Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary with the company becoming a film/tv/social/music content production company that manages talent and digital distribution of media assets.

Contact Information:

CSLI Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

MKH Ventures, LLC

1-800-395- 6811

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: MKH Ventures, LLC.