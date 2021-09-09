WNRS - Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Provisional Registration as a Sports Wagering Service Provider from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Bureau of Licensing

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK: WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced it has received provisional registration from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Bureau of Licensing ("Gaming Board") as a sports wagering service provider and is now able to refer customers in Pennsylvania to licensed sports books in return for commission payments. The Gaming Control Board has listed VegasWinners as a registered gaming service provider during its investigation and pending final approval by the Board. This means that VegasWINNERS is immediately eligible to conduct affiliate marketing services for its Pennsylvania partners.

The State of Pennsylvania is home to more than 12 million people and some of the country's most beloved sports teams, Pennsylvania is one of the top sports betting markets in America in terms of revenue generation. The Pennsylvania market has grown rapidly since its launch in November 2018. Pennsylvania has been firmly in the position of third-largest sports wagering market in America since 2019. It reported an annual betting handle of just under $1.5 billion that year. Pennsylvania finished 2020 with $3.5 billion in sports bets placed. This is a year-over-year growth of 140 percent despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic imposed on bettors and sportsbooks alike. It appears the PA sports betting market weathered the COVID storm better than most other states. For further information, please see https://www.sportsbettingdime.com/pennsylvania/sports-betting-revenue/.

"We're honored to receive a provisional registration as a sports wagering service provider in Pennsylvania. After 36 years in this industry, I have a deep understanding of the flagship betting states. In all of America, Pennsylvania has always been one of the states with the most enthusiastic sports bettors. I'm proud to say we are now registered or approved to send bettors to licensed sportsbooks in 9 states. This was always our vision. The plan is becoming the reality," stated Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS.

VegasWINNERS is a licensed sports gaming affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in several states and has made application in additional states. It is the intent of VegasWINNERS to get licensed in all states that allow online sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is not affiliated with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Bureau of Licensing.

VegasWINNERS operates Krush House, an online podcast which airs Friday evenings at https%3A%2F%2Fkrushhouse.com and is co-hosted by comedian Frank Nicotero, former NFL quarterback, ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas sports gambling" and "America's oddsmaker." To date, "Krush House™" special guests have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL quarterback, NFC player of the year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch "Wild Thing" Williams, former 2X NCAA basketball assist leader, former ESPN NBA analyst and current Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb, the original "Bad Boy" NBA champion power forward Rick Mahorn, former 5X New York Yankees All-Star, Coach and New York Mets Manager Willie Randolph, former MLB 2X New York Yankees World Series Champion, MLB Radio Show and Catching Heat podcast Host Jim Leyritz, former 4x Pro Bowl, 2x First Team All Pro, 2000's All-Decade Team, Podcast and Radio Analyst Lorenzo Neal and former NFL running back and 2017 Dancing with the Stars champion Rashad Jennings.

The online gambling sector is expanding at a rapid pace. According to a Research & Markets report, the industry should reach $92.9 billion by 2023, growing at an annual compound rate of 11.6%. Projections say that rising technologies such as IoT, Blockchain, and VR will drive the industry forward and that North America will keep pace with the rest of the world, as its market should grow at a rate of 14.78% until 2025. For further information, please see https://dailygazette.com/online-gambling-in-the-united-states-in-2021/.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and Iowa and has made application in several additional states. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. websites https://vegaswinners.com and https://krushhouse.com; Twitter https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc; Facebook https://www.facebook.com/winnerskrush; Instagram https://www.instagram.com/winnerskrush.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tom Terwilliger

CEO

Winners, Inc.

[email protected]

+1-954-908-3366

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wnrs---winners-subsidiary-vegaswinners-receives-provisional-registration-as-a-sports-wagering-service-provider-from-the-pennsylvania-gaming-control-board-bureau-of-licensing-301372679.html

SOURCE Winners, Inc.