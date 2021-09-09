Choice Hotels International Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.225 Per Share

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.225 per share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 1, 2021.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

