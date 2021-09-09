Nicole Klein ­­Joins Coastal States Bank as Private Banker

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal States Bank (CSB) is pleased to announce that Nicole Klein has joined CSB as a Senior Vice President and Private Banker for the bank's Atlanta Region.

Klein brings over 30 years of banking experience to her position with CSB. She specializes in Private Banking for individuals, professional firms, and medical offices and owner managed companies.

"We are excited to welcome Nicole to our CSB team" said Gary Dowell, Atlanta Regional President for CSB. "Nicole's passion for her local community and years of banking expertise fit perfectly with CSB's mission. She is Local. And Proud Of It.®"

