St. Anthony Gold Corp Re-Assay Increases High-Grade intersection by 300% to 169 grams per tonne Au over 3.7 m at St. Anthony Gold Mine Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce a significant increase in reported gold grades in drill core from check assaying with Metallic Screen Fire Assay ("MSFA") as compared to Original Fire Assay ("OFA") at the St Anthony gold mine property located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District, Ontario.

The previously reported high-grade intercept (314 g/t Au) encountered in drill hole SA21-18, plus three adjacent samples, was re-assays using a metallic screening assay procedure. (See press release dated August 24, 2021) The metallic screening assay reported a total gold content, for the above-mentioned sample, of 1,245 g/t gold - a 296% increase in grade.

Highlighted metallic screen fire assay check sample results vs original fire assay results follows:

0.04 g/t OFA increases to 0.06 g/t MSFA - 50% Increase

314 g/t OFA increases to 1,245 g/t MSFA - 296% Increase

0.014 g/t OFA increases to 6.11 g/t MSFA - 435,412% Increase

1.14 g/t OFA decreases to 0.07 g/t MSFA - 94% decrease

The new composite interval in SA21-18 stands at:

169 grams per tonne Au over 3.7 m at depth of 327.3 m.

Additional metallic screen fire assays from other report high-grade assays are awaited from the assay lab.

The remainder of the phase 1, 5000 m drill program (2,500 m) will focus on building tonnage by delineating the high-grade intervals encountered to date.

Analytical protocols:

Drill core samples will be sent to ALS Global of Thunder Bay for gold (Au-AA23) and multi-element (ME-MS61) analysis plus spectral mineralogy data will be collected from selected samples through the mineralized envelope to assist in vectoring to additional gold bearing structures. Assay results >10 g/t are subjected to a metallic screening (Au-SCR24) 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns. Other screen sizes available. Duplicate 50 g assay on screen undersize. Assay of entire oversize fraction.

St. Anthony Gold Corp. applies industry-standard quality assurance/quality control procedures to the program. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates are included in all drill core batches sent to the laboratory.

ABOUT THE ST. ANTHONY GOLD PROJECT:

The St. Anthony Gold Mine is located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District of Ontario and encompasses four historical mining operations including the largest past-producing mine in the area, the St. Anthony. The mine produced 63,310 ounces of gold from 332,720 tons for an average grade of 5.95 grams per tonne (or 0.191 ounces per ton) up until World War II when gold production was halted. (source: Technical Report on the St. Anthony and Best/King Bay Properties, prepared by Graeme Evans BSc, PGeo, June 16, 2015). The property consists of 233 contiguous claims totaling 4,224 hectares (42.24 sq. km). In addition to the historical underground workings over 20 gold (-silver) occurrences have been documented, some hosting visible gold, many of which have seen little if any exploration work for several decades. Previous workers in the area include Aubet, Can Con and Falconbridge, companies that carried out work focused on the bulk tonnage potential of a mineralized area hosted within a quartz-feldspar porphyry intrusive located within the property. The St. Anthony Gold Project is located 85 km east of the town of Sioux Lookout, or 13 km south of the smaller town of Savant Lake.

Andrew Tims obtained his B.Sc. in Geology from Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, and is a Registered Professional Geologist in Ontario and Manitoba and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

ABOUT ST. ANTHONY GOLD CORP.

St. Anthony Gold Corp, a Canadian-based mineral exploration corporation, is focused on identifying and advancing high-value mineral properties.

