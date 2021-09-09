Logo
Diageo 2030 Greenhouse Gas Emission Targets Validated By Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness has had its 2030 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as meeting the criteria for the 1.5oC pathway.

Diageo_Image.jpg

Building on a long track-record of ESG progress globally, Diageo is now in the top 1000 companies in the world taking action to address climate change in a data-led and systemic way. Its goal to achieve net zero in direct operations by 2030 (Scope 1 and 2 emissions), and a 50% emission reduction in scope 3, have been calculated in accordance with the principles of Science Based Targets initiative and have been validated.

Dr Kirstie McIntyre, Global Sustainability Director, Diageo PLC, said: "We are passionate about protecting the future of the planet. This demonstrates that our carbon targets are going much further than the required minimum in this critical decade of action to 2030."

The Science Based Targets initiative defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses and approves companies' targets. It is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Diageo has committed to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 100% by FY2030 from a FY2020 base year[1]. Diageo has also committed to reducing absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 50% within the same time frame. In addition to this, Diageo commits to increase annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 66% in FY2020 to 100% by FY2030.

In November 2020, Diageo announced a range of 25 bold and ambitious goals in its 'Society 2030: Spirit of Progress' plan. Diageo is focusing its action in three core areas, carefully selected to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): promoting positive drinking; championing inclusion and diversity; and pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability.

Notes to Editors:

For further information please contact: Diageo Press Office: [email protected]; Tel: 07803 856200.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits, beer and wine categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

[1] The target boundary includes biogenic emissions and removals from bio energy feed stocks.

favicon.png?sn=LN00356&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diageo-2030-greenhouse-gas-emission-targets-validated-by-science-based-targets-initiative-sbti-301372723.html

SOURCE Diageo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN00356&Transmission_Id=202109091152PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN00356&DateId=20210909
