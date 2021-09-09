USAQ CEO Discusses Financial Improvements in Q2, Product Projections in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

USAQ CEO Discusses Financial Improvements in Q2, Product Projections in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Troy Grogan, CEO of USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB:USAQ) ('the Company'), who provides an update on the Company's second quarter financial results and projections for both current and future products.

After a fantastic 2021 Q2 that increased revenue over 50% compared to 2021 Q1, Grogan reported that USAQ also raised $750,000 in growth capital to continue expanding its digital medicine and point of care testing footprint.

SmallCapVoice-USAQ-Recent-Growth.png

"We're continuing to expand our customer base, so we'll be investing in our sales and marketing to increase our revenue run rate, and we also have new products in our pipeline," said Grogan to SCV's Stuart Smith. "These are digital therapeutic monitoring products, so part of this investment will be directed to accelerating these new products."

The interview also brings up Grogan's recent paper, Allergies in Primary Care: A Study of the Allergy Management Evaluation Tool, and the rise of both allergies and allergic asthmas over the last 30-40 years. Part of the issue, according to Grogan, is a lack of board-certified allergists. Primary care doctors are having to fulfill multiple roles that in the past were being dealt with in the specialist domain. USAQ's product line ‘AllergiEnd' is providing this necessary solution for primary care providers.

The Allergy Management Tool"helps bridge the gap between the primary care or pediatric allergy knowledge and the patients' symptoms and history. And this is just one of many digital instruments that we're developing." Continues Grogan.

The pipeline of innovations from USAQ don't stop there. There are plans to soon release digital medicine instruments for managing hypertension and stress, anxiety and depression to put even more power in the hands of the independent primary care physician practices.

Regarding future prospects, Grogan is optimistic, saying, "We're very excited about our near-term opportunities."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-september-usa-equities-corp-usaq/.

About USA Equities Corp.

USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ) is focused on providing value-based healthcare solutions, clinical informatics and algorithmic personalized medicine including digital therapeutics, behavior-based remote patient monitoring, chronic care and preventive medicine. The Company's products are intended to allow general practice physicians and other medical practitioners to increase revenues by cost effectively diagnosing and treating chronic diseases that heretofore would only have been referred to a specialist for treatment. The Company's products and information service portfolio are directed toward prevention, early detection, management and reversal of allergies, cardio-metabolic and other chronic diseases. Our principal objectives are to develop proprietary products and software tools, point of care devices and approaches, providing more granular, timely and specific clinical decision-making information for practicing physicians and other health care providers to address today's allergy prone, obese, diabetic and cardiovascular disease populations.

For more information, please visit www.USAQCorp.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets.

To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company's business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words &ldquo;aim,&rdquo; &ldquo;estimate,&rdquo; &ldquo;project,&rdquo; &ldquo;believe,&rdquo; &ldquo;anticipate,&rdquo; &ldquo;intend,&rdquo; &ldquo;envision,&rdquo; &ldquo;estimate,&rdquo; &ldquo;expect,&rdquo; &ldquo;future,&rdquo; &ldquo;goal,&rdquo; &ldquo;hope,&rdquo; &ldquo;likely,&rdquo; &ldquo;may,&rdquo; &ldquo;plan,&rdquo; &ldquo;potential,&rdquo; &ldquo;seek,&rdquo; &ldquo;should,&rdquo; &ldquo;strategy,&rdquo; &ldquo;will&rdquo; and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

Investor & Media Contact:

Olivia Giamanco
USA Equities Corp
(929) 379-6503
[email protected]

SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith
512-267-2430
[email protected]

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663332/USAQ-CEO-Discusses-Financial-Improvements-in-Q2-Product-Projections-in-Audio-Interview-with-SmallCapVoicecom

img.ashx?id=663332

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment