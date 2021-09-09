Logo
Pennexx has completed its Inaugural PCAOB Audit which encompassed the year 2020 financial certification.

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Pennexx Foods (OTC:PNNX)

Pennexx has been successfully audited for the year 2020. This is a key step in the growth of the company to achieving its goal to becoming a fully reporting billion-dollar player in the social media marketing industry.

Assurance Dimensions, who is registered with the Public Company Oversite Board (PCAOB), conducted a systematic examination of Pennexx's accounting books, transaction records, and other pertinent data in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we planned and performed the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud in conformity with the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Joe Candito, President of Pennexx, stated, "The process of undergoing the audit was an extremely comprehensive course of action. It was vital to set the stage to move forward and provide increased confidence for our shareholders."

Sunny Sweet, COO/Secretary of Pennexx, states, "We are confident our shareholders and followers will appreciate the impression this audit will set forth to allow Pennexx to prepare and continue forward with their business plan. This certification is necessary to assist Pennexx in making an application to OTC for uplist to QB status, which has already begun."

The company will be posting to OTC Markets the audit letter and continues to prepare itself for submitting its application for up to OTC QB Status.

For More Information

Pennexx will do their best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email [email protected].

You may also follow them on Twitter; Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet, Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcanditoand Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato.

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409.

SOURCE: Pennexx Foods, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663336/Pennexx-has-completed-its-Inaugural-PCAOB-Audit-which-encompassed-the-year-2020-financial-certification

