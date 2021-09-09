Southwest Airlines Cargo Adds New Online Booking Platform For Award-Winning Cargo Service

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced Southwest® Cargo, the airline's Cargo division, is now taking online bookings through a new booking portal accessed via swacargo.com. The new booking experience allows Customers to easily search for available space and book select Next Flight Guarantee (NFG) shipments up to 10 days in advance.

"Our new online booking capability answers the call from Customers desiring an easier, quicker, and more Customer-friendly booking experience to move their products from coast-to-coast," said Wally Devereaux, Managing Director of Southwest Cargo and Charters. "Shippers can now secure space on thousands of daily domestic flights in advance providing peace of mind, and also an improved and expedited experience in our Cargo facilities."

The online booking platform is available through a commercial collaboration between Southwest and Hangar A, LLC a leading supplier of digital air logistics solutions.

"In collaboration with the Southwest Cargo Team, Hangar A designed and implemented a state-of-the-art online cargo booking platform that enhances the Southwest Cargo shipping experience," said Kevin Kerns, CEO of Hangar A, LLC. "We're thrilled to bring this best-in-class platform to Southwest Cargo and its Customers."

Qualified Customers booking NFG shipments up to 100 pounds and within the continental United States are eligible to use the online booking portal. In 2020, Southwest Cargo developed and implemented new tracking functionality, providing Customers confirmed onboard status of shipments through planeside scanning automation. To learn more about Southwest Cargo and its services, visit swacargo.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CARGO

Southwest Airlines' Relentlessly Reliable Employees offer Southwest Cargo Customers award-winning expedited air cargo service to destinations across the map, including interline destinations, and complimentary Road Feeder Service at certain locations. With its extensive domestic network, along with select international destinations, Southwest Cargo has the flights you need to meet your shipping requirements. Learn more about how Southwest Cargo can help you with your shipping needs by visiting swacargo.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 51st year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 54,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton both on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs both on March 11; Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. both on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach, S.C. on May 23; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; Jackson, Miss. on June 6; and Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 29; and will begin service to Bellingham, Wash. on Nov. 7; and Syracuse on Nov. 14.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA®.

ABOUT HANGAR A, LLC

Hangar A LLC, a leading US-based digital logistics technology provider, offers one of the most advanced digital air cargo marketplace solutions available today. Built to serve the dynamically changing needs of global shippers in the new digital economy, the Hangar A SaaS-based digital supply chain solution is designed as an open shipper-to-carrier marketplace – connecting shippers with multiple airline carriers and logistics service providers to deliver same day and expedited door-to-door air cargo shipments. This marketplace solution provides shippers an unparalleled level of transparency and visibility – featuring dynamic online capabilities to confirm cargo availability, e-book capacity, publish and manage contract and spot rates, and deliver real-time visibility and analytics on the complete lifecycle of every air cargo shipment. Hangar A is the only digital air cargo solution that offers a state-of-the-art first/last mile marketplace that enables shippers to access, build, and/or manage their own door-to-door delivery network.

The Hangar A platform is made available in a variety of out-of-the-box marketplace configurations created specifically for the airline carrier, logistics service provider (LSP), and enterprise shipper. For more information, visit www.hangara.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-cargo-adds-new-online-booking-platform-for-award-winning-cargo-service-301372637.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.