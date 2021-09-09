Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Popular Inc, LendingClub Corp, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Sells Citizens Financial Group Inc, Wells Fargo, Flagstar Bancorp Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Popular Inc, LendingClub Corp, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Invesco, Lennar Corp, sells Citizens Financial Group Inc, Wells Fargo, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Comerica Inc, Ally Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q2, Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 146 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 2,462,355 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.92% OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 2,383,579 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62% Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM) - 3,979,003 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 2,391,300 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 491,000 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.54 and $81.9, with an estimated average price of $76.45. The stock is now traded at around $74.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 751,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Perella Weinberg Partners. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,875,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.5 and $298.17, with an estimated average price of $269.73. The stock is now traded at around $316.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 86,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 488,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Guild Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.170200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 883,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in LendingTree Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.25 and $246.31, with an estimated average price of $210.42. The stock is now traded at around $162.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 60,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in LendingClub Corp by 299.21%. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $15.56. The stock is now traded at around $30.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,569,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $56.58 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,462,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 351.51%. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,495,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $100.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 660,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 329.85%. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $69.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 412,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc by 64.79%. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $43.38, with an estimated average price of $35.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,104,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.84 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $11.73.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in EJF Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $22.97, with an estimated average price of $20.05.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.17.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.04.