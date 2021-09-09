Logo
Columbia Sportswear Company Appoints Monica Mirro President of the prAna Brand

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced the appointment of Monica Mirro as the President of the prAna brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005288/en/

Monica_Mirro_green_jacket_Headshot.jpg

Monica Mirro (Photo: Business Wire)

Mirro will lead the prAna brand, continuing the brand-led, consumer focused approach to create clothing for positive change. She brings extensive experience in leadership roles building inspirational omni-channel brands, including Under Armour and SPANX. Her experience in go-to-market strategies, distribution channel diversification and success in achieving consumer brand loyalty will be important in growing the prAna brand.

“We’re excited that Monica will be joining us and are confident that her growth mindset, strategic discipline and people-first approach will propel the prAna brand,” said Craig Zanon, Senior Vice President for Emerging Brands.

“prAna is a brand that blends innovation and creativity with its innate integrity,” said Monica Mirro. “I’m looking forward to leading the prAna team on a journey to allow more consumers to discover and experience the power of prAna.”

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company connects active people with their passions through its portfolio of well-known brands, making it a global leader in outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment products. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the Company’s brands are sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hard Wear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the Company’s websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com, and www.prana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding prAna’s growth trajectory. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “should,” and “may” and other words and terms of similar meaning or reference future dates. The company’s expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis; however, each forward-looking statement involves a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this document, those described in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and those that have been or may be described in other reports filed by the company, including reports on Form 8-K.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210909005288r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005288/en/

